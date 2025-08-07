"He has the skills and temperament to bat at No. 3" - Balvinder Sandhu's stunning claim on Indian all-rounder after ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Published Aug 07, 2025 12:35 IST
England v India - 5th Rothesay Test Match: Day Five - Source: Getty
The young Indian side pulled off the seemingly improbable by drawing the Test series in England [Credit: Getty]

Former Indian cricketer Balvinder Sandhu believes spin-bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar can bat at No. 3 in Tests after his exploits in the 2025 England series. The 25-year-old played a pivotal role in India's memorable 2-2 draw in the five-match series.

After missing the series opener at Leeds, the left-hander played the remaining four Tests from Edgbaston to the Oval. Sundar displayed impeccable technique and game awareness in amassing 284 runs at an average of over 47.

He also scored his maiden Test century on the final day of the fourth Test at Manchester to help India save the game. Sundar's second innings score of 53 in the series finale at the Oval was crucial in India pulling off a six-run win.

Talking about the Tamil Nadu all-rounder in his column for the Mid Day, Sandhu said:

"Washington’s 26 with the tail ( Oval Test) was pure gold. He (Sundar) showed how to guide the lower order and absorb pressure while batting like a proper top-order player. I genuinely believe he has the skills and temperament to bat at No. 3 in Test cricket."
He added:

"Let’s not forget the unsung heroes. Karun Nair’s gritty 57, Sai Sudharsan’s valuable 38, Akash Deep’s fighting 66 as nightwatchman, Jadeja’s vital 53."

Batting aside, Sundar also picked up seven wickets at an average of 38.57, including a four-wicket haul in the third Test at Lord's.

"It’s much more than a win, it’s survival" - Balvinder Sandhu on Gautam Gambhir

Balvinder Sandhu called the 2-2 drawn series in England a massive result for Gautam Gambhir's survival as India's head coach. Team India had struggled in the red-ball format since Gambhir took over as coach at the same time last year.

After a 2-0 home series win against Bangladesh, the side suffered embarrassing 0-3 and 1-3 series losses to New Zealand and Australia.

"Finally, this win is also for the Head Coach. In fact, for him, it’s much more than a win, it’s survival. And yes — Gavaskar had messaged, saying he hoped that the Indian team would give me the perfect birthday gift. It came a day late, but was totally worth the wait," said Sandhu (via the aforementioned source).

Despite India's dominance in the white-ball formats under Gambhir, their Test results had many calling for split-coaching during the England series. However, the drawn outcome in England with a young side, led by new captain Shubman Gill, has silenced the criticisms of the Indian head coach.

Venkatesh Ravichandran

