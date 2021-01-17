"He is somebody who will die for you on the field" - Deep Dasgupta backs Shardul Thakur to make the cut when India tours England

Former India wicketkeeper-batsman Deep Dasgupta believes India should pick Shardul Thakur when they tour England for a five-match Test series later this year.

The 43-year-old praised Thakur's commitment and said that he is a player who is willing to die for his team on the field.

Despite playing just his second Test match, Shardul Thakur has managed to make a decisive mark with both bat and ball in the ongoing game against Australia in Brisbane.

Deep Dasgupta explained why the 29-year-old would be a handy bowler to have in English conditions. Speaking exclusively to Indranil Basu on Sportskeeda Live, Dasgupta said:

"When Bumrah is fine, Ishant is fine, Shami is fine. He(Shardul Thakur) will struggle to find a place in the squad. Having said that, i will still look at someone like Shardul when India is touring England because apart from him and Umesh you don't have a swing bowler. Everyone else is a hit the deck bowler whether its Siraj, Navdeep, Bumrah, Shami. So i will be looking at Shardul as part of the squad at least."

Deep Dasgupta also heaped praise on the seamer for his fighting spirit, terming him as a dream guy for any captain.

"He is a 100% cricketer; he has a huge heart. He is one of those guys who will leave everything on the field. As a captain, he is a dream guy; he is somebody who will die for you on the field, batting bowling. He is a perfect example of a khadoos cricketer as he is not going to give up. He might not have a skillset of a say Shami or someone, but you cannot fault him for his intent or commitment." Dasgupta added.

After picking up three wickets in the first innings of the fourth Test at the Gabba, Shardul Thakur came in to bat when India were precariously placed at 186-6.

The Mumbai pacer put on a record 123-run stand with Washington Sundar, as both players managed to reach their maiden Test 50 and take India to safety.

The best possible way to go to a maiden Test 50! Well played, Shardul Thakur 💥

Shardul Thakur made his Test debut against West Indies

Making your Test debut is a special occasion for any cricketer. However, Shardul Thakur had an unfortunate experience in his first Test.

The fast bowler made his debut against West Indies in 2018 in Hyderabad, but could only last ten balls in his bowling spell as he injured his groin.

The seamer didn't bowl for the rest of the Test match, and has had to wait for almost three years to represent India again in the longest format.

Shardul Thakur is a seasoned campaigner in first-class cricket, having picked up 206 wickets at an average of 28.55 in 62 games for Mumbai.

With the fourth Test against Australia evenly poised, Shardul Thakur will get another chance to make his mark with both bat and ball in the second innings.