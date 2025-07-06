"He started throwing his bat, quite literally as well" - Aakash Chopra lauds Rishabh Pant's knock on Day 4 of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Former India player Aakash Chopra has lauded Rishabh Pant for scoring a crucial half-century in the second innings of the second Test against England. He noted that the Indian wicketkeeper-batter threw his willow at everything, quite literally as well, as the bat flew out of his hands on a couple of occasions, including his dismissal.

Pant smashed 65 runs off 58 balls as India posted 427/6 in their second innings on Day 4 (Saturday, July 5) in Birmingham. England ended the day at 72/3 in their second innings after being set a massive 608-run target.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener praised Pant for providing the required momentum to the visitors' innings after they had lost KL Rahul and Karun Nair's wickets in the first session.

"The day started with two wickets and the ball was wobbling a little. KL Rahul and Karun Nair got out, and suddenly, you feel India might go into a shell. However, here comes Rishabh Pant. He started throwing his bat, quite literally as well. It was a slightly chancy innings, but then he keeps smashing," he said (5:00).

Chopra added that the Indian vice-captain's 'maverick' approach took his side far ahead in the game.

"When he smashes so much, suddenly, you find that you have gone ahead in the game. Rishabh Pant, the entertainer and exciting batter that he is, brings his maverick style to this game. He shifts gears and runs very fast when a total needs to be set, and he did that here as well. I thought it was an important innings in the context of the game," he observed.

Rishabh Pant struck eight fours and three sixes during his 65-run knock. He added 110 runs for the fourth wicket with Shubman Gill (161 off 162) after India had been reduced to 126/3.

"What next for Karun Nair?" - Aakash Chopra on batter's below-par performance in ENG vs IND 2025 series

Karun Nair hasn't played a substantial knock in the first two Tests against England. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra wondered about Karun Nair's Test future after his dismissal for a 46-ball 26 in India's second innings.

"It's been four innings now. He played at No. 6 first and then at No. 3. He has played decently as well, but the big knock hasn't come. So what next for Karun Nair? Cricket has given him a second chance. He has himself snatched that second chance because he scored so many runs in domestic cricket," he said (11:20).

The cricketer-turned-commentator opined that the Vidarbha batter should be given another chance in the next Test at Lord's at least.

"Karun Nair has got a chance, but he hasn't been able to grab it with both hands thus far. I would say the Lord's Test for sure. Play him one more match for sure. It's great if you can give him eight innings, but you need to give a minimum of six innings because there will not be a third chance. Give him an extra match," Chopra observed.

To conclude, Aakash Chopra noted that Karun Nair's spot shouldn't be in danger for now. However, he reckoned that if the 33-year-old doesn't score runs at Lord's, the team management would have to start thinking about what needs to be done for the fourth Test.

About the author Kartik Iyer Kartik is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with four years of overall professional experience. He writes news articles for the platform and always strives to deliver authentic and accurate content by obtaining information only from credible sources.



Kartik grew a liking towards cricket in his childhood and has been following the sport ever since. He supports Team India as they represent the country and his all-time favorite cricketer is Rahul Dravid. He loved the former batter’s impeccable technique and approach towards the game.



Kartik has written a mammoth 5,500 articles for Sportskeeda and has a good knowledge of SEO and journalism guidelines, evidenced by his strong readership of close to 12 million. He has completed his education in B.Tech and in his free time, he enjoys watching sports other than cricket. Know More

