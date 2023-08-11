"He is still one of the best bowlers in the world" - Mickey Arthur showers praise on Mohammad Amir

Derbyshire head of cricket Mickey Arthur has showered praise on Mohammad Amir, calling the left-arm pacer an 'asset' for the team. He also acknowledged the wealth of experience the Pakistan cricketer will bring with him.

Derbyshire recently roped in Amir as an overseas player for the initial phase of the 2024 season. He is expected to be available to play in the Championship and T20 Blast.

The former Pakistan international boasts plenty of experience, having plied trades for Essex and Gloucestershire in the County Championship previously.

Calling Amir a match-winner, Arthur said on a YouTube channel:

"Just very simply, he is still one of the best bowlers in the world. He swings it beautifully; he's a match-winner. Amir is just what we needed for our setup. He is just a massive asset to us."

Meanwhile, this will be a reunion between Arthur and Amir. The left-arm pacer was an integral member of the Pakistan bowling attack while Arthur was the full-time coach between 2016 and 2019.

"Something I'm looking forward to" - Mohammad Amir on joining forces with Mickey Arthur

Soon after penning a deal with Derbyshire, Mohammad Amir expressed his delight at working again with Mickey Arthur. The 31-year-old further added that he is ready to put everything to help the team fight for the championships.

"I've enjoyed my experiences of county cricket in the past and joining up with Mickey, who I've had so much success with internationally, is something I'm looking forward to," Amir said in an official release.

"The County Championship is so special and I've always enjoyed playing first-class cricket in England. I've spoken to Mickey about the quality in the squad and I want to put in the performances to help Derbyshire challenge in red and white ball cricket next summer," he added.

Mohammad Amir was last seen in action in Zim Afro T10, representing the Durban Qalandars. He picked up six wickets in seven matches helping his side clinch the title in the inaugural season.