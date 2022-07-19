"He only had a strike-rate of 67" - Brad Hogg on Rishabh Pant's different approach in 3rd ODI vs England

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg has lauded Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya for their outstanding performances in the third ODI against England on Sunday in Manchester.

Chasing 260, India were in a spot of bother after being reduced to 72/4 in 16.2 overs. While many predicted another batting collapse, Pant and Hardik defied all odds to stitch together a 133-run partnership to put the team in the driver's seat.

Hogg was mighty impressed with how Pant rotated the strike to keep the scoreboard ticking. Reviewing the game on his YouTube channel, the former Aussie spinner said on Tuesday:

"Having the right partnerships in life is crucial to any success. Hardik Pandya and [Rishabh] Pant were perfect together, bringing India back into the contest. Pant was a little more conservative than what we normally see. But he was right there till the end."

Hogg added:

"At one stage with Pandya, he only had a strike rate of 67. But the good thing was that he wasn't hogging the strike too long. He was getting Pandya on strike for the majority of the time because he had the momentum.

"He was taking the game up to the English bowlers. He had a strike rate of 129 when he was out and that left India less than four runs in an over to finish the game off with Pant and Jadeja bringing them home."

Although Hardik got out after a well-made 71, Pant remained unbeaten to take India home. The southpaw scored 125 runs off 113 balls, including 13 boundaries and two sixes.

"Hardik Pandya was the Man of the Match" - Brad Hogg

hardik pandya @hardikpandya7 Through the ups and downs, with my people by my side. Woke up every morning raring to go, with the will to become stronger, with the will to become fitter and play for my country. Always grateful to those who stood by me, who encouraged me, who guided me Through the ups and downs, with my people by my side. Woke up every morning raring to go, with the will to become stronger, with the will to become fitter and play for my country. Always grateful to those who stood by me, who encouraged me, who guided me 🙏❤️ https://t.co/4gi32ijq1k

Earlier in the match, Hardik made significant contributions with the ball after Rohit Sharma decided to field first at Old Trafford.

He dismissed Jason Roy and Ben Stokes before getting the better of Liam Livingstone and Jos Buttler in the same over to break England's backbone.

Hogg reckoned that the English batters failed to dominate the Indian bowlers due to Hardik's exploits and picked him as his Player of the Match:

"Hardik Pandya also got two crucial wickets of Roy and Stokes at the front end, and then broke the partnership of Livingstone and Buttler. England couldn't get on top of the Indian bowlers for a long period of time plus didn't have enough runs on the board. For me, Hardik Pandya was the Man of the Match."

Hardik, who has been rested for the three-match ODI series against West Indies, will next be seen in action during the five-match T20Is, starting July 29.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far