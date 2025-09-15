"He has to switch into the finisher role" - Robin Uthappa's massive claim on Team India star after IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 clash

Former Indian batter Robin Uthappa advised wicketkeeper Sanju Samson to become adept at the finisher role to remain in the national side moving forward. The 30-year-old seemingly found his calling as an opener in the T20I format since the middle of last year.

Samson smashed three centuries in his last 12 T20I innings before the Asia Cup, forming a successful opening partnership with Abhishek Sharma. However, with Shubman Gill's inclusion for the continental tournament, the Kerala batter has been demoted to the middle-order.

Samson has not been required to bat in India's first two Asia Cup 2025 outings, thanks to their dominant wins.

Talking about the Indian batting order after their seven-wicket win over Pakistan, Uthappa said on his YouTube channel (47:40):

"It feels like the India team is operating from a place of there is no batting order for anybody. It's going to be purely left-right combination driven. Axar's role will become a pure finisher role along with Hardik, given Dube and Samson's prowess in the middle overs against spin. And Sanju, if he wants to play in this team for a long time, then he has to switch into the finisher role as well."

He added:

"Right now his competition in the team is Jitesh Sharma, who is also a class act with the bat when he finishes. Yes, he throws his bat around a lot but he does pull off some incredible things. So if Sanju wants to do a favor for himself and his career, he should focus primarily on finishing the innings and batting at the death."

Uthappa also detailed how Samson could go about developing as a finisher in the shortest format, saying:

"So start with spin thinking you're going to be playing 18 deliveries in a game ( final six overs). That'll be around six to eight balls of spin and the rest fast bowlers. In 18 balls, can you get a 45? That should be the best case scenario. Day in and day out that's what he should be practicing. This will help you get into the headspace of a finisher. So first you get familiar with the role and then refine it as you go along," he stated.

Samson has struggled in the middle-order in T20Is, with an average of under 19 from No. 3 to 7 in 21 innings.

"That's intentional based on the conditions" - Robin Uthappa on India playing only one specialist seamer

Robin Uthappa believes Team India's decision to play only one specialist pacer, Jasprit Bumrah, in their 11 is dependent on the conditions and opposition. The Men in Blue have prioritized batting depth in their first two Asia Cup 2025 games against the UAE and Pakistan.

With the spin trio of Varun Chakaravarthy, Axar Patel, and Kuldeep Yadav included, along with Bumrah, Hardik Pandya has been the second seamer in the lineup.

"I think that's intentional based on the conditions. In Dubai, if you toss the ball up, the batters have to impart all the power. With the variations the Indian spin trio have, the batters need to put a lot of pace behind it. And when that onus is on Hardik, as we saw in the T20 World Cup last year when he bowled that last over, he has the conviction and self belief to deliver at any point of time," said Uthappa (via the aforementioned source).

Uthappa concluded:

"It also depends on who they are playing against. Would they have fielded the same side against an England, Australia or South Africa? I don't think so. In that case, you would have had Arshdeep and played one spinner less. Or if Hardik and Axar hold their own with the bat, maybe one of the other batters could miss out, maybe Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma or Abhishek Sharma."

Team India are currently atop Group A with two wins in as many matches. They will take on Oman in their final Group A game in Dubai on September 19.

