“He switched off for his dismissal” - Michael Vaughan’s huge remark on star Indian batter amid ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Former captain Michael Vaughan observed that Team India opening batter KL Rahul had a lapse in concentration to lose his wicket to Chris Woakes in the second session of the fourth Test against England. The opening batter narrowly missed out on a fifty by four runs as he nicked one to the slip cordon at Old Trafford, Manchester, on Wednesday, July 23.

Ad

KL Rahul looked in sublime touch, continuing his fine form in the series. He played the uncharacteristic role of the enforcer as Yashasvi Jaiswal faced a hostile new ball spell at the other end. The right-handed batter crossed the 400-run tally for the series, and looked set for his fourth fifty of the series, but could not resist a poke against a delivery just outside the off stump to conclude the 30th over.

Ad

Trending

Zak Crawley claimed a routine catch as India's imperious 94-run stand was broken after a wicketless first session. Michael Vaughan opined that KL Rahul should have looked to defend the delivery instead of trying to nudge it along.

"I think he (KL Rahul) switched off for his dismissal, it was just a little prod to Chris Woakes, it was a ball to defend. If you were not controlled and you were not concentrating as an opening batter, India could have been easily 2-3 down in the first hour. That pair, apart from Lord's, this series have been really controlled and focused," Vaughan said on Cricbuzz.

Ad

The former England captain also added that Jaiswal will be disappointed by the fact that a spinner dismissed him.

"He (Jaiswal) worked so hard against the seamers and it was not easy, because the ball was moving around. He will be disappointed that he got out to a left-arm spinner that did not spin it. It's like when I used to tour India, I was like,'I've worked so hard against Kumble and Harbhajan and then suddenly Ganguly comes up and gets you out LBW'," he continued.

Ad

The youngster edged one to slip off Liam Dawson's bowling in the 41st over, to end his innings at 58 runs. It marked the first Test wicket for the left-arm spinner in eight years, coming in just his second over of the innings.

Jaiswal made a massive statement with a gritty fifty after his twin failure at Lord's in the third Test. The left-handed batter had successfully negotiated the pace quartet, but ended up playing for turn against a delivery that went straight along after pitching.

Ad

"A brilliant opening partnership between Yashasvi and KL" - Dinesh Karthik on Indian openers' stunning partnership in ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Former India wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik claimed that the credit for India's relatively strong position at the end of Day 1 should go to the foundation set by KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Ad

The opening pair played out 180 deliveries, protecting the batting unit from the new ball and a charged-up English pace attack.

"When Rishabh Pant walked out to bat, the applause was at its loudest. If we are speaking about the fact that India are very much in this game, it is because of a brilliant opening partnership between Yashasvi and KL," Karthik said.

The Men in Blue finished Day 1 on 264-4 after 83 overs. The all-rounder pair of Shardul Thakur and Ravindra Jadeja are still intact at the crease following the unprecedented injury to Rishabh Pant during the third session.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news