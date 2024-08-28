"He doesn't take anything personally" - Ravichandran Ashwin on Shikhar Dhawan's jovial nature

Team India's veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin recently opened up on former opener Shikhar Dhawan's fun-loving nature. He mentioned that the southpaw's ability to take a joke on himself is one of his greatest qualities.

Dhawan announced his retirement from domestic and international cricket with immediate effect on August 24. Speaking in his latest YouTube video, here's what Ashwin said on the 38-year-old's personality:

"Very funny guy. He doesn't take anything personally. He is one of those few guys who can take a great joke on himself. He can make a joke about himself. That is a great quality. He will laugh at the first moment in the joke."

Congratulating Shikhar Dhawan on his illustrious cricketing career, Ashwin said:

"Very, very well done, Shikhar Dhawan on a wonderful career. I wish you will be the same. Jolly old spirit, happiness. I don't doubt that. A positive person like Shikhar. He enjoys life. He has an exuberance. At the same time, he is very smart."

Shikhar Dhawan made his Team India debut in 2010 and has represented the national team in 269 matches across all formats. He finished his career with 10,867 runs to his name in international cricket with 24 centuries (17 ODIs and seven Tests).

"The entire Champions Trophy was Shikhar Dhawan's Trophy" - Ravichandran Ashwin on 2013 ICC event

In the aforementioned video, Ravichandran Ashwin also pointed out how Shikhar Dhawan has delivered some memorable performances for Team India.

He highlighted how Dhawan played a pivotal role in the side's 2013 ICC Champions Trophy win. With 363 runs across five innings, the left-handed batter was the leading run-getter of the edition.

Speaking about his favorite moments from Dhawan's career, the veteran spinner said:

"My favourite moments of Shikhar Dhawan. He is very underrated. Virat, Rohit Sharma. Shikhar has gone under the radar. Shikhar Dhawan has been the go-to player for some top performances. 2013, the entire Champions Trophy was Shikhar Dhawan's Trophy."

"One of my favorite moments. His debut Test against Australia, he scored 180 odd runs. He didn't take part in any other Test matches. He has scored in a lot of innings. And his part at Sunrisers Hyderabad, an unsung hero of Sunrisers Hyderabad," he added.

Shikhar Dhawan is set to return to the cricket field with the upcoming season of the Legends League Cricket (LLC).

