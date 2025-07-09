"He couldn't take a wicket" - Aakash Chopra on whether India could consider playing Kuldeep Yadav in ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Former India player Aakash Chopra has opined that Shubman Gill and company might consider playing Kuldeep Yadav in the third Test against England, but would opt not to go that route. He pointed out that the left-arm wrist-spinner went wicketless in the last Test he played at Lord's.

The third Test of the five-match series between India and England is scheduled to start at Lord's on Thursday, July 10. Kuldeep wasn't part of the visitors' playing XI in the first two Tests, with Shardul Thakur playing ahead of him in the series opener in Leeds and Washington Sundar being preferred over him in the second Test in Birmingham.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener wondered whether Kuldeep would be in the think tank's thoughts, highlighting that the spinner wasn't successful the last time he played at the venue.

"The Indian team might consider playing Kuldeep because we have done that once previously. We didn't play him where he should have been played, and then played Kuldeep in the Lord's Test match. You know what he did? He couldn't take a wicket because the pitch didn't suit him. He bowled nine overs in total in the entire match," he said.

Chopra added that Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja will likely be persisted with because of their contributions with the bat in the Birmingham Test.

"The spinners bowled only nine overs because the spinner in the opposing team, Adil Rashid, didn't even roll his arm over. So they might consider doing that, but they won't do it. I feel Washi's runs will make him a part of the XI. Jaddu has already scored runs. Spinners picked up only two wickets, that's also a reality, but I think we are okay with that reality," Chopra observed.

Kuldeep Yadav registered figures of 0/44 in nine overs in the 2018 Lord's Test, the only Test he has played in England. However, the left-arm wrist-spinner has an impressive overall record against England, having picked up 21 wickets at an average of 22.28 in six Tests.

"Who will go out?" - Aakash Chopra on Jasprit Bumrah's potential availability for ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Jasprit Bumrah was rested for the second Test against England. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra wondered who would make way for Jasprit Bumrah if the seamer is available for the third Test.

"If Bumrah comes in, who will go out? You are, of course, looking at a bowler to go out. The straightforward thing will be that Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep will remain. Akash Deep will have the new ball in his hand, and Jasprit Bumrah will be there with him. Siraj will be one change," he said.

The cricketer-turned-commentator opined that Prasidh Krishna will have to be left out in such a scenario.

"Siraj bowls very well with the old ball, Akash Deep seems to be a new-ball bowler, and Jassi is Jassi. With him coming in, we become very powerful. I am seeing only one change in the bowling department. Prasidh Krishna will have to go out, and Bumrah will come in," Chopra observed.

Aakash Chopra also noted that some British handles have been highlighting that India have a better Test record without Jasprit Bumrah in the playing XI. He claimed that the Western media packages and markets things beautifully and is trying to create a favorable atmosphere, but is worried about what would happen once the potent seamer returns.

