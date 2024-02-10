"He thinks that he can hit every ball for a four or a six" - David Warner predicts a bright future for Jake Fraser-McGurk 

Australia's breakthrough star, Jake Fraser-McGurk, recently made his international debut during the home series against the West Indies, and made an instant impression. His exploits have led to former cricketers suggesting the young opening batter to be fast-tracked into the senior team on a consistent basis. Some of Australia's current players, including David Warner, have also spoken highly of the aggressive batter as well.

Fraser-McGurk has a strike rate of 221.73 after a couple of ODI appearances through a set of entertaining cameos. The youngster has been backed to be an all-format player by fans and pundits alike, and he could be in the reckoning soon, given that Warner is slowly phasing away from the scheme of things through his retirement.

Warner, who scored a brilliant fifty in his 100th T20I appearance, was asked about the emerging prospect while fielding in the second innings of the first T20I in Hobart.

"He thinks that he can hit every ball for a four or a six. He has a clear mind, he plays with freedom and you need people like that in every team. He is great to have in the team. The more exposure he gets at the highest level, if he gets an opportunity in the ODI team he can certainly be a 10-year player. He will go a long way if he can back himself, he certainly has the skillset for that," Warner said

The veteran has watched Fraser-McGurk from close quarters recently during the second edition of the International League T20 (ILT20) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), as they both played for the Dubai Capitals.

Although Warner struggled over the course of the tournament, scoring at a strike rate below 100, the youngster was in sublime touch across the three matches he played at No. 3, scoring 109 runs at a strike rate of 213.72.

Jake Fraser-McGurk could become David Warner's successor in the near future

Jake Fraser-McGurk came into the limelight in October 2023 after he scored a List A century off just 29 deliveries in the Marsh Cup against Tasmania. He showcased his hitting ability during the 2023-24 Big Bash League (BBL) season, and was one of the few positives for the Melbourne Renegades that endured a horrid campaign, finishing seventh in the points table.

If the 21-year-old indeed goes on to become an all-format opener for the Australian national team, he has some huge shoes to fill. Although it is early days, comparisons have already been drawn between him and Warner, considering their aggressive batting styles and the fact they entered the national team with minimal or no first-class experience.

Australia's search for openers is far from over, with Steve Smith yet to cement the spot in Tests, while the spots to partner Travis Head remain open in white-ball cricket as well.

