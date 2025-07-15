"He thought that was six years today" - Ben Stokes reveals how Jofra Archer messed up their World Cup win with India's historic NatWest Trophy [Watch]

England captain Ben Stokes recently revealed details of his chat with Jofra Archer about the sixth anniversary of the team's 2019 World Cup triumph. The all-rounder's comments came during the post-match press conference of England's thrilling 22-run win over India in the Lord's Test on Monday, July 14.

Stokes stated that before the start of play on Day 5, he asked Archer if he was aware of what was special about July 14. He remarked that the speedster thought India clinched their famous two-wicket victory against England in the 2002 NatWest Trophy final six years ago on that date.

India chased down a 326-run target in the clash at Lord's on July 13, 2022. Mohammad Kaif was the hero for the Men in Blue with an unbeaten 87-run knock from 75 deliveries. The match is also remembered for Sourav Ganguly's iconic jersey celebration.

Sharing details of the hilarious chat, Stokes said:

"This morning, I said, 'You know what today is?' And there was that, you know, that hat highlight package of India knocking off 300-odd back in the day with Ganguly? He thought that was the World Cup final as well. He thought that was six years ago today. And I was like, no, that World Cup that we won."

Meanwhile, skipper Ben Stokes was the key architect in England's 22-run victory against India at Lord's. He registered scores of 44 and 33 with the bat and claimed five wickets across two innings.

Jofra Archer, on the other hand, returned to England's Test playing XI after a gap of four years. He bagged two wickets in India's first innings and picked up three scalps in the subsequent essay.

The hosts successfully defended a 193-run target. With their win in the third Test, Ben Stokes and Co. took a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

"Just had one of those feelings he would do something special" - Ben Stokes on Jofra Archer's bowling exploits on Day 5 of ENG vs IN 2025 3rd Test

In the post-match presentation, Ben Stokes noted that Jofra Archer was instrumental in England's 2019 World Cup final win over New Zealand at Lord's. He suggested that he felt the seamer was going to do something similar on the sixth anniversary of the triumph.

Archer set the tone by taking the crucial wickets of Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar on Day 5. Speaking about the bowler's performance, Stokes said (quoted as saying by NDTV):

"It was an extraordinary finish. It was actually part of the reason I went with Jof and myself this morning, one of those feelings, what is it, 6 years now to the day (2019 WC win). Jof played a major role in that, just had one of those feelings he would do something special, and he cracked the game open with two wickets. It wasn't an easy call; there was a bit of discussion in the dressing room."

The third Test of the series between England and India will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester, from July 23 to 27.

