"He told me to focus and make tattoos only when I reach a certain level" - Tilak Varma on his coach's advice

Indian batter Tilak Varma, like many other players in the team, likes to have tattoos. However, most of his tattoos have been made after some impressive performances in the IPL as well as domestic cricket.

Ishan Kishan recently asked the young southpaw what made the latter think about having tattoos all of a sudden. To this, Varma responded by sharing just how he has always wanted to make tattoos since his early cricketing days but was stopped by his coach Salam Bayash back then.

Speaking to Ishan Kishan in a video posted by the BCCI on Sunday, here's what Tilak Varma had to say about the advice he got from his coach about the tattoos:

"I always have wanted to make tattoos and I had even asked my coach initially. However, he told me to focus and make tattoos only when I reach a certain level."

Tilak Varma on handling pressure of expectations

Ever since his breakout IPL season for the Mumbai Indians last year, Tilak Varma was being touted as the next big thing in Indian cricket and one who would wear the blue jersey for many years to come.

On being asked by Kishan about how he handled the expectations of those watching him play, Varma spoke about keeping things simple and how focusing on the present helped him perform.

On this, he stated:

"During my first IPL season, I knew that I had to do well to keep getting more and more chances. I didn't think much about getting selected in the Indian team. Of course it is the dream of every player to play for India. So I just followed the process and that helped me perform and get the call-up."

Varma took two brilliant catches and also scored a breezy cameo of 39 in the first T20I against West Indies, marking an impressive start to his international cricket career.