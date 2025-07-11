He took a courageous decision” - Legendary batter’s massive praise for Shubman Gill’s captaincy in ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Legendary batter and former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara heaped praise on Shubman Gill's captaincy in the third Test between England and India. On the opening day at Lord's, Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to bat first.

With the conditions not easy for bowlers, Gill rotated them well. The 25-year-old made a bold call by bringing Nitish Kumar Reddy early into the attack. Sangakkara lauded the Indian captain for taking a risk and being fearless in his approach.

"I thought Gill captained really well, especially with Reddy coming in so early. As a young captain he would be tempted to stay with his main bowlers. But he took a courageous decision. It was a bit of a risk but it rewarded him with two wickets. I like that risk-taking ability of a young captain and Shubman Gill is learning fast," he said on Sky Sports. (9:44)

In the 14th over of Day 1 of the ongoing Test, Nitish struck twice, giving India crucial breakthroughs by dismissing both English openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett.

Talking further about the Indian attack, the left-hander praised Jasprit Bumrah for the way he set up Harry Brook. The ace pacer was rested for the second Test to manage his workload.

"What I really loved the whole day was the setup of Brook by Bumrah. I thought that was exceptional bowling. Great control of line and length. Control of line and length from Bumrah those two overs was exceptional. He went full, slightly shorter, a bouncer in between, then the control on the seam. Cross seam the before before he got Brook and then the perfect seam angling in back to castle him," he explained. (7:18)

The Indian speedster sent the No.1 Test batter packing for just 11 runs, delivering a crucial blow for the visitors.

Kumar Sangakkara lauds Dhruv Jurel after Day 1 of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Kumar Sangakkara, a wicketkeeper himself, lauded Dhruv Jurel for his glovework behind the stumps. Jurel came in as a substitute for Rishabh Pant on Day 1 of the third Test as the latter walked off injured after being hit on the tip of his left index finger.

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) keeper-batter was involved in a key dismissal of Ollie Pope, taking a stunning catch off Ravindra Jadeja's bowling.

"I thought it was an exceptional catch. Jurel was in great position. Great opening of the hip. It bounced, his hands were in good position, head was close to the gloves and it goes to show how good a keeper he is. Even in his first series in India he was exceptional. Under the new rules you can take advantage and it was good for Pant and India. I thought Jurel being ready, staying focused, coming in, it's not easy in England either. It will give him confidence," he explained. (10:25)

It remains to be seen whether Pant will return to the field on the second day. In case he does not, Jurel could be seen continuing as wicketkeeper for the remainder of the Test.

