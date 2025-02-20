“He took everything away from Babar Azam” - Former cricketer slams Pakistan batter after loss to NZ in 2025 Champions Trophy

Former New Zealand pacer Simon Doull has slammed Pakistan for sending out an injured Fakhar Zaman at No. 4 during their run-chase against the Kiwis in the 2025 Champions Trophy opener in Karachi on Wednesday, February 19. Two balls into the New Zealand innings, Fakhar suffered a leg injury as he attempted to stop a boundary in the outfield. It was later confirmed as a muscular strain.

Ad

While he returned to the field after an extended time off it, the southpaw could not bat at his customary opening position. Fakhar walked into bat with Pakistan laboring at 22/2 in 10 overs and struggled to run between the wickets due to his injury.

Meanwhile, Babar Azam struggled to keep up with the required run rate in the powerplay and could not up the ante, running singles and twos with a labored Fakhar at the other end.

Ad

Trending

Talking about the move to send Fakhar at No. 4, Doull said on air [as quoted by Wisden]:

"With him [Fakhar] not being able to find boundaries on a regular basis, he took everything away from Babar Azam to be able to push ones, push twos, run hard between the wickets. I think if he wasn't able to run properly, there was just no point in sending him out. Save him until the end. If you need 10 or 12 an over at the end and you need a hitter, then is the time for him to come in."

Ad

He added:

"But to get themselves back into the innings and to maybe run ones, run hard between the wickets, be able to find the gaps and be able to pick up the odd boundary, it just seems to me that it was a wrong decision at the time. Save him until the end. If you need 10 or 12 an over at the end and you need a hitter, then is the time for him to come in."

Ad

Fakhar eventually perished for a painful 41-ball 24 as Pakistan sunk into deeper trouble, chasing a massive 321 for victory.

Babar Azam's half-century goes in vain as Pakistan suffer a crushing defeat to New Zealand in Champions Trophy 2025

Babar's slow start put Pakistan on the backfoot in their run-chase [Credit: Getty]

Babar Azam scored his maiden ODI half-century as an opener in the first match of the 2025 Champions Trophy against New Zealand. However, his 90-ball 64 went in vain as Pakistan suffered a 60-run defeat after getting bowled out for 260 in the 48th over. New Zealand had scored 320 runs in the first innings.

Ad

Despite his final tally looking fairly decent, the ace batter struggled with his strike rate for much of the innings, considering the daunting task. Babar scored only 13 runs off his first 30 deliveries as Pakistan produced a torturous display in the 11 overs at 24/2, much to the disappointment of the home crowd.

The defeat in the tournament opener has Pakistan on the brink, with their next game against India being a virtual must-win. The highly-anticipated clash will be played in Dubai on Sunday, February 23.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback