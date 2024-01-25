"He won't touch the ball?" - Fans react as Cameron Green plays in 2nd AUS vs WI Test despite testing positive for COVID-19

Despite testing positive for COVID-19, Australian all-rounder Cameron Green retained his place in the playing XI for the side's second Test against West Indies at The Gabba in Brisbane on Thursday, January 25.

Green was also spotted maintaining a distance from his teammates during the national anthem ahead of the start of the play on Day 1 due to social distancing norms. He was also shooed away by pacer Josh Hazlewood as the team celebrated the wicket of Kraigg Brathwaite.

Several fans took to social media, reacting to Green's inclusion in the playing XI even after he tested positive for COVID-19. Here are some of the top reactions:

West Indies won the toss and elected to bat first. They are off to a poor start, with skipper Kraigg Brathwaite perishing in the eighth over. The visitors are currently stranded at 64/5 at tea on Day 1 of the second Test. Australia leads the two-match red ball series 1-0.

Cameron Green was dismissed cheaply in Australia's Test series opener against West Indies

Australia won the toss and elected to field first in the first Test at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide earlier this month.

Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood shone with the ball in the first innings, claiming four wickets each. Kirk McKenzie was the lone warrior for West Indies with a 50-run knock as they were bowled out for just 188 runs.

In response, Australia scored 283 runs, courtesy of Travis Head's fine century. The southpaw scored 119 runs off 134 deliveries. Cameron Green failed to make a significant impact with the bat, getting out for 14.

The visitors' dismal show with the bat continued in the second innings when they were skittled out for just 120 runs. Hazlewood was once again the pick of the bowlers, finishing with a stunning five-wicket haul.

Australia chased down the modest 26-run target comfortably to clinch a 10-wicket victory.

