"He has been trolled unnecessarily on social media" - Aakash Chopra lauds KL Rahul's knock in IND vs AUS World Cup 2023 clash

Aakash Chopra has lauded KL Rahul for silencing his critics with a match-winning knock in the World Cup 2023 clash between India and Australia.

The Aussies set the Men in Blue a 200-run target at Chepauk in Chennai on Sunday, October 8. Rahul then scored an unbeaten 97 off 115 deliveries to help Rohit Sharma and Co. register a six-wicket win with 52 deliveries to spare.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out that Rahul has drawn unwarranted flak in the past. He said (2:30):

"He has been the recipient of a lot of criticism. I feel he has been trolled unnecessarily on social media. Sometimes it is extremely toxic criticism. Not that he is my relative but the fact is that he scores a lot of runs."

The former Indian opener added that the stylish batter has undoubted class. He elaborated:

"He is an extremely versatile player. Shoaib (Akhtar) said that he is a classy player and Irfan (Pathan) also said the same thing. So whether you are from this country, the neighbors or anywhere else, if you understand cricket, when you see KL Rahul playing, his class is evident. He is a classy player."

Rahul walked out to bat when India were in a precarious position at 2/3 after two overs. He added 165 runs for the fourth wicket with Virat Kohli (85 off 116) to bail the hosts out of trouble and ensured that they got over the line after the latter's dismissal.

"He has been unstoppable since he came back from injury" - Aakash Chopra on KL Rahul

KL Rahul struck eight fours and two sixes during his innings. [P/C: AP]

Aakash Chopra praised KL Rahul for performing consistently since his comeback after thigh surgery and for delivering the goods in trying conditions in Chennai. He stated (3:10):

"He has been unstoppable since he came back from injury. His average this year is about 73. He is a versatile player because he opens and wants to open, but since he doesn't get to open, he plays at No. 5. He batted after keeping wickets for 50 overs in Chennai. You have only three types of weather there - hot, hotter, hottest."

While observing that Rahul was unfortunate not to score a century, the cricketer-turned-commentator concluded by opining that the wicketkeeper-batter was deservedly chosen as the Player of the Match. He said:

"He was absolutely outstanding and had Hardik Pandya not hit that six, he would have even scored his century. The assurance with which KL Rahul plays, he is not troubled by pace or spin, he is absolutely brilliant. He was worthy of the Player of the Match award."

Rahul mentioned at the post-match presentation that he was looking to hit a four and a six to get to his century when India needed five runs to win. However, he timed his shot better than he desired, with the ball sailing over the boundary and denying him the chance to score a century.

