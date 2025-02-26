"He has only two types of deliveries" - Wasim Akram’s scathing attack on star pacer after IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy match

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has singled out Shaheen Shah Afridi for his forgettable performance in the Champions Trophy 2025, especially with the Men in Green losing to India and finding themselves out of the semi-final race. Akram observed that the left-arm pacer has "only two types of deliveries" and that he has become predictable for the batters.

Afridi has managed only two wickets in as many matches in the ongoing Champions Trophy, with both coming against India. He went wicketless against New Zealand (0-68 in 10 overs). The preceding tri-series (involving South Africa and New Zealand) saw the 24-year-old take six wickets but he averaged 33.17.

Speaking during an interaction, the 58-year-old said Afridi must learn how to take the ball away from the batter consistently. He also pointed out that the trio of Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Haris Rauf has failed to make Pakistan win big tournaments despite being given a long rope. As quoted by CricketPakistan.com, Akram said:

"He hasn’t learned how to bowl outswing on a consistent basis. He has only two types of deliveries. Either he will bowl a yorker or keep straight. The world knows about his bowling now, and the batters are prepared to take him on. He doesn’t know how to take the ball away from the batter. The trio of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Haris Rauf failed to deliver in the 2023 Asia Cup, the 50-over World Cup, T20 World Cup, and now in the lead-up to the Champions Trophy 2025."

While the left-arm pacer took two wickets against India, he leaked 74 runs in his eight overs, as the Men in Blue chased down the target of 242 in 42.3 overs. Rauf and Naseem went wicketless in their 15 overs, conceding 89 runs.

"These players are waiting for their chances" - Wasim Akram calls for fringe cricketers to be given opportunities

Pakistan cricket team. (Credits: Getty)

Akram believes the likes of Mir Hamza, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, and Akif Javed need to be given opportunities as Afridi, Naseem, and Rauf are no longer effective. In the same interview, he said:

"It’s time to acknowledge that, despite their talent, they haven’t proven themselves capable of winning big tournaments for Pakistan. Let’s move on and give opportunities to other bowlers like Mohammad Ali, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Akif Javed, and Mir Hamza. These players are waiting for their chances—they are also Pakistani, and they deserve an opportunity."

Pakistan will face Bangladesh in their final Group A game on Thursday, February 27.

