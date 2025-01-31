“He is very, very comfortable with Gambhir” - Dinesh Karthik backs out-of-form batter ahead of IND vs ENG 2025 4th T20I

Veteran wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik has hailed Suryakumar Yadav's reign as Team India's T20I skipper, while opining that the foundation lies in his solid relationship with head coach Gautam Gambhir. The captain-coach duo have a long history that began when Suryakumar Yadav played under the former player's captaincy in the Indian Premier League (IPL), with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Suryakumar Yadav was named T20I captain after Rohit Sharma retired from the format after the 2024 T20 World Cup. The move was initially met with skepticism since all-rounder Hardik Pandya was overlooked for the role. However, Team India have been soaring in the new reign, racking up series wins over Bangladesh, South Africa, and Sri Lanka over the last couple of months.

Dinesh Karthik opined that Suryakumar Yadav's dynamic with Gautam Gambhir has helped him flourish as a captain.

"He's been very good. So far, he has got a lot of tactical things right. I thought there will be a problem if they don't play two fast bowlers, but they've done really well. Hardik has come in and bowled nicely, and the spinners have dominated through the middle. I do think he is someone who is very very comfortable with Gambhir. They have a nice equation," Dinesh Karthik said on Cricbuzz.

Suryakumar Yadav has thrived as a captain, but the runs have dried up of late. The ace batter is having a series to forget against England, recording only 26 runs in three matches.

"I really wish the communication is better between NCA, Team India, and the media" - Dinesh Karthik on Mohammed Shami's recovery journey

Mohammed Shami recently made his international comeback in the third T20I against England in Rajkot. His road to recovery was far from smooth, with numerous setbacks and lack of communication arguably delaying the proceedings.

The right-arm pacer was expected to be ready in time for the Border-Gavaskar series. But, despite returning to the domestic circuit for Bengal, and playing consistently, he was not deemed fit enough for a set of red-ball matches by the team management.

"They have tried to understand his workload. I really wish the communication is better between NCA, Team India, and the media. Sometimes, something is lost in translation, and that is why we were all thinking, 'He's going to Australia', and he did not go at all. I think he will be fit and ready to go when we get to Dubai," Dinesh Karthik said of Shami (as per the aforementioned source).

The fast bowler returned figures of 0-25 off three overs in his comeback match. He has been included in the squads for the upcoming ODI series against England, as well as the Champions Trophy 2025.

