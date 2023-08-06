"He wanted to buy sweets and give them to the entire academy"- Tilak Varma recalled coach and parents' reaction to his India call-up

Indian batter Tilak Varma opened up on how emotional his family and his childhood coach got when they came to know that the southpaw had received his first national call-up for the ongoing T20Is against the West Indies.

Impressive performances in his first two IPL seasons for Mumbai Indians as well as in domestic cricket helped the youngster earn his spot in the team. He spoke about how he came to know about it while he featured for South Zone in the Duleep Trophy last month.

Speaking to Ishan Kishan in a video posted by BCCI on Sunday, here's what Tilak Varma had to say about his India call-up:

"I was playing Duleep Trophy when the Indian T20I squad was announced. I got to know about my selection and when I called my family and coach, they were a bit emotional so I didn't speak for too long. My family did cry a bit and my coach was also emotional. He wanted to buy sweets and give them to the entire academy."

Tilak Varma on backing his natural game

Tilak Varma has already shown from his game that he is arguably way ahead of his time and the maturity with which he speaks and thinks is a testament to it. The youngster spoke about a conversation that he had with head coach Rahul Dravid wherein he got clear instructions to back his natural game and not worry about getting dismissed.

On this, Varma stated:

"West Indies are a good T20I side and I just want to focus on my basics and do well. I can get a bit nervous at times as it is my first series but I want to give my hundred percent. I have spoken to Rahul sir in the practice session and I have been backed to play my natural game. In that process if I get out, then it's okay."

Tilak Varma's quickfire 39 went in vain as India lost the first T20I by four runs. He will be keen to ensure he takes his team over the line in the upcoming games.