"He is way better than Virat and Babar" - Former Pakistan cricketer makes massive statement on Indian batter ahead of Champions Trophy 2025

Former Pakistan pacer Abdur Rauf Khan feels Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is the best batter in the world, better than even Virat Kohli and Babar Azam. The trio will be in focus when India take on Pakistan in the fifth match of the tournament in Dubai on February 23.

Kohli and Babar have often been in the middle of fan debates for 'Best ODI batter's honors over the past few years. However, Rohit boasts equally impressive overall numbers and remains the only batter with three double-centuries in ODIs.

In an interview with the TOI, Abdur Rauf said [quoted by India Today]:

"Virat Kohli has no comparison. His class, consistency, and ability to perform under pressure set him apart. Babar Azam, when in form, is exceptional. But personally, my favourite batsman [batter] is Rohit Sharma. I believe Rohit is currently the best batsman [batter] in world cricket. He is way better than Virat and Babar."

Kohli is third all-time in ODI runs with almost 14,000 runs and his 50 centuries are the most in the format. Meanwhile, Babar is fast approaching Kohli's records with 6,019 runs at an average of almost 56, including 19 centuries in 126 ODIs.

Meanwhile, Rohit is the 10th all-time leading run-scorer in ODIs with almost 11,000 runs and 32 centuries in 268 matches.

"I believe the teams are evenly matched" - Abdur Rauf Khan

India and Pakistan will meet in an ODI for the first time since 2023 [Credit: Getty]

Abdur Rauf Khan believes India and Pakistan are evenly matched heading into their highly-anticipated clash in the upcoming Champions Trophy. While India have had the better of Pakistan in ICC events, the Men in Green are the defending Champions Trophy winners, having defeated India in the final of the 2017 edition.

"You can never predict the outcome of an India vs Pakistan match. At this moment, I believe the teams are evenly matched. It’s always a high-pressure game, and it’s not just India and Pakistan — fans from all over the world are invested in this contest. Both teams are strong, so making a prediction is difficult," Abdur Rauf said.

He also highlighted the importance of ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah's absence in the tournament.

"A month ago, if you had asked me, I would have confidently said that India had the upper hand with Bumrah in the squad. But now, with his absence, it’s much harder to call. He was instrumental in India’s victories in the last Asia Cup and World Cup," Abdur Rauf added.

Bumrah has been in red-hot form across formats, including being named the Player of the Tournament in India's triumph in the 2024 T20 World Cup. However, he suffered a back injury in the recent Test series in Australia that India lost 1-3.

Before their meeting, India and Pakistan will play their respective tournament openers against Bangladesh and New Zealand, respectively, as part of Group A.

