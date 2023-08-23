"He well and truly warrants being picked in that World Cup squad and the starting XI" - Adam Gilchrist vouches for David Warner's selection

Former Australia wicketkeeper-batter Adam Gilchrist has backed David Warner to open the innings for the Aussies at the 2023 ODI World Cup. The veteran opening batter is facing competition from the sidelines, with the likes of Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head excelling at the top of the order in recent times.

Warner missed the majority of the three-match ODI series against India due to an injury he sustained during the 2023 Border-Gavaskar Trophy earlier in the year. In his lone 50-over appearance in 2023, he was slotted in at No. 4, where he scored 23 runs off 31 deliveries.

In the same series against India, Marsh was promoted to the top of the order and he responded with a Player of the Series performance. The all-rounder scored 81, 66, and 47 in Australia's 2-1 series win in the subcontinent.

Despite Marsh's recent exploits as an opener, Gilchrist firmly believes that it should be the left-handed pair of David Warner and Travis Head who should open the innings for Australia.

“You don’t take (Warner) if you’re not going to start with him and open with him.He well and truly warrants being picked in that World Cup squad and the starting XI. He’s a World Cup winner. I think his knowledge and experience in India will be vitally important to the Aussies doing well,” he told AAP.

Warner batter will be playing under Marsh's captaincy during the upcoming five-match ODI series against South Africa in September.

“He doesn’t mind being backed into a corner" - Adam Gilchrist on David Warner

David Warner has offered clarity on his Test future, with Australia's home series against Pakistan in December-January set to be his last set of matches in the format. While he has expressed a desire to represent Australia at the 2024 T20 World Cup, there is no information surrounding his future in the ODIs.

Adam Gilchrist stated that Warner does not mind being doubted and answers the critics when it matters the most.

“He doesn’t mind being backed into a corner. That’s probably not the way he always wants it to play out but he knows how to throw a counter-punch here and there," he stated.

Following the ODI World Cup, Warner is scheduled to play the home season for Australia as well as franchise leagues - Big Bash League (BBL) and the International League T20 (ILT20) - where he will represent the Sydney Thunder and the Dubai Capitals, respectively.