Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj revealed an interesting conversation that he had with Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes ahead of the fourth Test against England. The game began on Wednesday, July 23, and is being played at Old Trafford, Manchester.

The Indian team met Manchester United players at their training facility at Old Trafford before the Test began. Players from both teams exchanged jerseys, played cricket and football, while engaging in other fun activities as well.

Mohammed Siraj revealed that he asked Bruno Fernandes to pass on his regards to former Manchester United star and great Cristiano Ronaldo. It is well known that Siraj is a fan of Ronaldo and his celebration. Bruno then asked the Indian quick to come over to Portugal and watch a game, saying he would arrange for him to meet Ronaldo.

"I was talking to Bruno Fernandes and he was telling me how they manage things. He is the captain of Man U. I told him to give my regards to Cristiano Ronaldo. So he asked me to come to Portugal and watch a match and that he will arrange a meeting with Ronaldo for me," Siraj said in an interview with Sony Sports Network. (0:33)

Siraj also bowled with a tennis ball to Manchester United centre-back Harry Maguire during the meet. Several players in the current Indian team are fans of the historic football club.

The Indian team is very confident, says Mohammed Siraj

India suffered a close 22-run different in the third Test at Lord's. They are 1-2 down in the five-match series. However, ahead of the Manchester game, Mohammed Siraj stated that the team is very confident.

Reflecting on his bowling, he added that he is enjoying it and not thinking a lot. The pacer expressed that he is not going after wickets but just looking to bowl in good areas.

"The team is very confident. We have played good cricket till now. He haven't gotten that small luck factor that is there. I am enjoying my bowling. Not thinking a lot. I am not running behind wickets. If I bowl in good areas and get wickets then okay. I am looking to build pressure and bowl as many maiden overs. I am enjoying it," he said. (2:43)

Notably, Siraj is the most successful bowler for the visitors in the series so far. He is the leading wicket-taker (before the start of the fourth Test) with 13 scalps from three games, including a five-wicket haul.

He has put in the hard yards and bowled with all his heart despite being unlucky in terms of picking up more wickets on multiple occasions.

