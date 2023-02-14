"He will certainly make the middle order stronger" - Fans erupt as Shreyas Iyer set to join Team India ahead of IND vs AUS 2nd Test

Shreyas Iyer has recovered from his back injury to join Team India ahead of the second Test against Australia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, starting on Friday, February 17.

The right-hander has completed his rehabilitation and was cleared by the BCCI’s medical team.

For the uninitiated, the 28-year-old was ruled out of the ODI series against New Zealand and the Border-Gavaskar Trophy opener.

In a statement, BCCI wrote:

“India batter Shreyas Iyer has successfully completed his rehab at the National Cricket Academy following his back injury and has been cleared by the BCCI Medical Team.”

It added:

“Shreyas will join the squad in New Delhi ahead of the second Test of the Mastercard Australia tour of India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.”

BCCI @BCCI NEWS : Shreyas Iyer to join India squad for Delhi Test. #INDvAUS



Details



bcci.tv/articles/2023/…

Fans were delighted at Iyer’s comeback after the middle-order failed to deliver in the first Test in Nagpur. India, though, won by an innings and 132 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the four-Test series.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

Balakrishna Sharma @Balakri06927501 @BCCI Will he be able to play the short rising ball aimed at his rib cage???? @BCCI Will he be able to play the short rising ball aimed at his rib cage????

RISHABH Y YADAV @rishabh_1103 @BCCI He will certainly make the middle order stronger. Second best best player of spin after Rohit Sharma in the present scenario @BCCI He will certainly make the middle order stronger. Second best best player of spin after Rohit Sharma in the present scenario

Shreyas Iyer likely to find a place in India playing XI for Delhi Test

Shreyas Iyer is likely to find a place in the playing XI against Australia following his heroics in Bangladesh during the two-Test series last year. He had amassed 202 runs in two Tests at an average of 101, including a couple of 80s as the visitors clinched the series 2-0.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns 86(192), 87(105) & 29*(46) by Shreyas Iyer in this Test series when most of the other batters were finding it difficult against Bangladesh. 86(192), 87(105) & 29*(46) by Shreyas Iyer in this Test series when most of the other batters were finding it difficult against Bangladesh. https://t.co/kWUfZ1A6tB

So far, Iyer has amassed 624 runs in just seven Tests, including a ton and five half-centuries. Like all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, he will look to make a decent comeback as India aim to retain the Border-Gavaskar Series by winning the second of the four-Test series.

Interestingly, Iyer doesn’t have a good track record against the Aussies. So far, he has scored 114 in 6 ODIs at an average of 22.8 and 12 runs in two T20Is.

India’s squad for the second Test: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav.

