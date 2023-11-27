"He will enjoy batting at the Chinnaswamy" - RCB management explains Cameron Green's signing

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) management finds Cameron Green as a "high-quality, skillful, and powerful" all-rounder who can contribute in all facets of the game. RCB signed Green in an all-cash trade from Mumbai Indians on Sunday, with the massive ₹17.5 crore deal being confirmed on Monday.

RCB's new director of cricket Mo Bobat said the franchise wasn't planning on a trade until Sunday morning. He said they had already communicated their stance to the retained and released players and were hoping to add firepower to their middle order in the auction when the trade proposal arrived from Mumbai.

"He's the ideal fit for us in that middle-order power role," Bobat said on RCB Bold Diaries. "He's a high-quality, skillful, and powerful batsman. He's got the game against both pace and spin. He's got international experience across formats and I'm sure he will enjoy batting at the Chinnaswamy."

"So, seeing him do that will be really exciting. He's also a fantastic bowler and he bowls with pace and bounce, which were certainly attributes we were looking for, particularly in our home conditions. Let's not forget what an exceptional fielder he is. Some of the catches he has taken in recent times fielding at gully is seriously impressive," he added.

Bobat said the RCB management weighed out the pros and cons of the move and eventually felt they couldn't risk losing the all-rounder in the auction.

"Even in these days of Impact Players, allrounders are still important" - Andy Flower on Cameron Green

Head coach Andy Flower, who's also at RCB's helm for the first time this year, said the decision was made after a lot of debate, with the verdict ultimately hinging on the importance of all-rounders to the franchise's plans.

"Our focus area really was around the middle order and where we can improve that middle order, in case we do lose some of our top players at the top [order], which inevitably happens," Flower said. "So, that's one area, and the other area was getting the balance right on the overseas players and how we allocate our resources in that area."

"Of course, even in these days of Impact Players, all-rounders are still important. So, we debated how we can include allrounders in our XI and when we do so what options and the flexibility that gives us. We spent a lot of debate time and looking at rosters of players and their various skills, it's been a fascinating mini-project," he added.

RCB also traded in Mayank Dagar in exchange for Shahbaz Ahmed's services with SunRisers Hyderabad.