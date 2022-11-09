"He will have to do this for five to ten years"- Ab de Villiers on comparisons between him and Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav's unreal form of late and his ability to hit all around the dial has made a few fans name him as India's 'Mr.360', a name that was originally coined for South African legend AB de Villiers.

De Villiers, in his prime, used to make brilliant use of the crease and pull off some extraordinary shots that bowlers had no answers for. With SKY in a similar sort of form, the former South African captain agreed that the comparisons made are absolutely right.

However, while talking to PTI, AB de Villiers also explained what Suryakumar Yadav will need to do to enter the league of legendary players. He said:

"Yes, they are [right in comparing Suryakumar with me]. The only thing he will have to concentrate on is his consistency. He will have to do this for five to ten years and then he will find himself in the golden books of cricket players."

De Villiers is absolutely loving the way Yadav has batted so far in the T20 World Cup. On this, he added:

"Any player that gets into form... I think of quite a few guys who really start playing at the peak of their powers, that makes me very excited. Each sportsman for that matter, it's beautiful to watch when they are really free and having fun out there. Great to watch Surya play the way he is playing now."

There is only one 360-degree player in the world: Suryakumar Yadav on AB de Villiers

Suryakumar Yadav, however, doesn't agree with the comparisons made between him and De Villiers. While speaking to Star Sports, he asserted that 'ABD' was just one of his kind and explained how he approached his innings.

On this, SKY stated:

"I feel there is only one 360-degree player in the world [AB de Villiers]. I just try to play the way I can. I try to stay as still as possible so that I can hit the ball to the areas I want to. I bat the same way in the nets, but there I put more pressure on myself so that I have less pressure in the match."

Suryakumar Yadav will be key to India's chances if they want to beat England at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday.

