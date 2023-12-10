"He will have to have a good series" - Jacques Kallis names the most critical Indian player ahead of Test series in South Africa

Former South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis stated that Virat Kohli has to step up big time if Team India are to register their first away series win over the Proteas. Kallis reckoned that he would also be able to pass on the knowledge to the youngsters involved as the most experienced player.

Team India are yet to win an away Test series over the Proteas and missed a golden opportunity in the last two tours. With Kohli as the skipper in them, the sub-continent nation lost the three-Test series twice by 2-1.

Speaking to Star Sports, Kallis said that Virat Kohli would have a landmark series against the Proteas, having already played some notable Test innings:

"I am sure he will want to have a big series here in South Africa. He has been in good form. I think he will play a major role in helping India. If they are to win here, he will have to have a good series."

"He's a massive player, no matter where it is. Having played here quite a bit and had a fair amount of success. He'll be able to pass that knowledge on to the other guys, especially the younger guys and give them ideas on how to manage these conditions and then what to expect," Kallis added.

While South Africa are a relatively weak Test side overall, they are arguably formidable on home soil. Their bowling unit, consisting of Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, and Gerald Coetzee, makes them quite challenging to beat.

A look into Virat Kohli's Test records in South Africa

Virat Kohli (Image Credits: X)

Since playing his first Test in South Africa during the 2013 tour, the right-handed batter has mustered 719 runs in 7 Tests, averaging a healthy 51.36 with 2 centuries. Kohli's best against them in their backyard of 153 came in 2018 at the Centurion, but it came in a losing cause.

Nevertheless, the current tour of the rainbow nation begins with three T20Is, with the two teams set to play as many ODIs. The two-Test series begins on December 26 at Centurion and the final game will be hosted by Cape Town.

