"He will name one dog Lord's and another Manchester" - Former India cricketer's hilarious remark on Washington Sundar after ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Former India cricketer Ashish Nehra took a hilarious dig at England following the drawn fourth Test in Manchester on Sunday, July 27. The coach-cum-commentator has advised all-rounder Washington Sundar to adopt more dogs and name them after Lord’s and Manchester. He even suggested that Ravindra Jadeja do the same with his horses.The remarks came after England captain Ben Stokes offered the tourists a chance to settle for a draw with Jadeja and Sundar nearing their centuries with 15 overs left in the game. He lost his cool after being denied the request and bowled part-timers Harry Brook and Joe Root to complete five more overs as the duo slammed their centuries.Notably, Sundar adopted a dog named Gabba following India’s historic win at the venue against Australia during the 2020/21 series.Nehra playfully said on Sony Sports Network (via YouTube channel):“6:25 – Then there is Washington Sundar, who has a dog named Gabba after India won the Test match. Now, there will be a line. Now, he will name one Lord’s and another Manchester. When it comes to Ravindra Jadeja, you’ve to bring horses. Dogs won’t work here.”Nehra stressed that both Jadeja and Sundar deserved to score their centuries, adding that the duo were right to continue until they scored centuries despite a draw offer from Ben Stokes-led England.&quot;4:42 – As Shubman Gill, they’ve worked hard, so said they fully deserve their centuries.&quot;“He wouldn’t have accepted the draw offer” – Ex-India pacer slams England openerAshish Nehra further slammed Zak Crawley for unnecessarily entering an intense chat between Ben Stokes and Ravindra Jadeja on the latter’s decision to continue playing for their milestones. He said in the same video:“1:44 – Even if Zak Crawley was batting, he wouldn’t have accepted the draw offer.”Former India captain Ajay Jadeja also backed Jadeja and Sundar’s decision to continue to play extra overs to reach their well-deserved tons. He said in the same interaction:“2:58 – Even if I was there, I would’ve done the same thing.”Click here to check out the ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test full scorecard.