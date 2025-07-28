"He will name one dog Lord's and another Manchester" - Former India cricketer's hilarious remark on Washington Sundar after ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

By James Kuanal
Modified Jul 28, 2025 14:10 IST
England v India - 4th Rothesay Test Match: Day Five - Source: Getty
Washington Sundar celebrating his maiden Test century against England in Manchester. [Getty Images]

Former India cricketer Ashish Nehra took a hilarious dig at England following the drawn fourth Test in Manchester on Sunday, July 27. The coach-cum-commentator has advised all-rounder Washington Sundar to adopt more dogs and name them after Lord’s and Manchester. He even suggested that Ravindra Jadeja do the same with his horses.

Ad

The remarks came after England captain Ben Stokes offered the tourists a chance to settle for a draw with Jadeja and Sundar nearing their centuries with 15 overs left in the game. He lost his cool after being denied the request and bowled part-timers Harry Brook and Joe Root to complete five more overs as the duo slammed their centuries.

Notably, Sundar adopted a dog named Gabba following India’s historic win at the venue against Australia during the 2020/21 series.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Nehra playfully said on Sony Sports Network (via YouTube channel):

“6:25 – Then there is Washington Sundar, who has a dog named Gabba after India won the Test match. Now, there will be a line. Now, he will name one Lord’s and another Manchester. When it comes to Ravindra Jadeja, you’ve to bring horses. Dogs won’t work here.”
Ad

Nehra stressed that both Jadeja and Sundar deserved to score their centuries, adding that the duo were right to continue until they scored centuries despite a draw offer from Ben Stokes-led England.

"4:42 – As Shubman Gill, they’ve worked hard, so said they fully deserve their centuries."
youtube-cover
Ad

“He wouldn’t have accepted the draw offer” – Ex-India pacer slams England opener

Ashish Nehra further slammed Zak Crawley for unnecessarily entering an intense chat between Ben Stokes and Ravindra Jadeja on the latter’s decision to continue playing for their milestones. He said in the same video:

“1:44 – Even if Zak Crawley was batting, he wouldn’t have accepted the draw offer.”
Ad
Ad

Former India captain Ajay Jadeja also backed Jadeja and Sundar’s decision to continue to play extra overs to reach their well-deserved tons. He said in the same interaction:

“2:58 – Even if I was there, I would’ve done the same thing.”

Click here to check out the ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test full scorecard.

About the author
James Kuanal

James Kuanal

Twitter icon

James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for 3+ years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.

James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.

James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by James Kuanal
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications