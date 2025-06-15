"He will play in a more orthodox fashion" - Former captain's massive claim on Sam Konstas post Australia's defeat in SA vs AUS 2025 WTC Final

Former Australian captain Mark Taylor believes they must bring back Sam Konstas at the top during the upcoming three-Test tour of the West Indies. Taylor reckons Konstas will play more traditionally in the Caribbean, unlike he did extravagantly during the home summer against India.

Konstas was not included in the World Test Championship (WTC) final XI against South Africa at Lord's, with Australia instead promoting Marnus Labuschagne to open with Usman Khawaja. It didn't pay off as the two struggled in both innings to give their side the start they wanted and the reigning champions eventually lost.

Speaking on the Wide World of Sports, Taylor stressed that it's high time the Baggy Greens find a long-term replacement for the retired David Warner. He said, as quoted by nine.com.au:

"David Warner retired nearly two years ago now and we haven't really found a replacement for him. Although, they really haven't tried that hard either, to be totally honest with you. Travis Head moved up the order [in Sri Lanka], Konstas was left out having debuted at Melbourne with that swashbuckling 60 that he made. I think going to the West Indies, we've got to bring Konstas back in and I think he will play in a more orthodox fashion."

Konstas belted 60 on his Test debut, taking on the mercurial Jasprit Bumrah at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) late last year. However, he wasn't as successful in the remaining part of the series against India and didn't play during the Sri Lanka tour.

"England will bring a very good quick bowling side" - Mark Taylor warns Australia ahead of Ashes series

Australia national cricket team. (Credits: Getty)

Taylor went on to flag Khawaja's and Labuschagne's recent struggles, claiming that Australia need to sort their woes out as early as possible.

"The other problem that Australia has is Usman Khawaja at the top of the order - he's not playing the quicks as well as I'd like him to be playing them. The last couple of years he has averaged 34, but if you take out the 200 he made in Sri Lanka on a low and slow pitch, he's averaged 25. We've got a problem with Marnus and obviously Uzzy at the top of the order, so we need to sort that out. England will bring a very good quick bowling side and we've got to get that right."

Pat Cummins and Co. will play their first Test against the West Indies on June 25 in Barbados.

