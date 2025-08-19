  • home icon
"He will not be in the playing XI" - Aakash Chopra's huge claim after India announce 2025 Asia Cup squad

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Aug 19, 2025 17:52 IST
Team India has been on a phenomenal run in T20Is since last year [Credit: Getty]

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra believes Shubman Gill's inclusion in the 2025 Asia Cup squad and his appointment as vice-captain would spell doom for wicketkeeper batter Sanju Samson. Team India announced their 15-member squad for the continental tournament, starting September 9, on Tuesday, August 19.

Among other eye-catching selections and exclusions, the move to include Gill and appoint him as deputy to skipper Suryakumar Yadav caught many by surprise. Gill has not played a T20I for India since the Sri Lankan tour in the middle of last year.

The Men in Blue have since played three bilateral T20I series with Sanju Samson predominantly opening with Abhishek Sharma.

However, with Gill almost certain to open as the vice-captain, Chopra believes Samson could be the unfortunate one to make way.

"They have gone in the direction of a potential three-format captain. But one person's selection, another's destiny has also been written. Through Shubman Gill's bat or Ajit Agarkar's pen, Sanju Samson's destiny has been decided. He (Samson) will not be playing in the XI. Now, you will see him sitting out because Tilak Varma will play at 3 and Hardik at 4 or 5. Because if they had opposing thoughts in their mind, then Shreyas Iyer would have been in the team," he said on ESPN Cricinfo (1:39).
Chopra added:

"If you look at this team, then it's clear that they have gone for slots over personalities. And they have tried to do justice to that. But Shubman Gill will play because he is the vice captain, which means Sanju Samson goes out. And you will see Jitesh Sharma playing in this team again."
Gill is coming off an incredible Test series in England in his first assignment as Test captain, scoring 754 runs at an average of over 75, including four centuries. He has been a regular in the Indian ODI setup at the top of the order for the last three years.

"Shubman is in time going to be the all-format captain" - Abhishek Nayar

Former Indian all-rounder Abhishek Nayar believes Shubman Gill's inclusion in the 2025 Asia Cup squad is a sign that the youngster will soon become the side's all-format captain. The 25-year-old has a mediocre T20I record, averaging under 31 at a strike rate of 139.27 in 21 matches.

Talking about Gill's selection in the same ESPN Cricinfo panel, Nayar said (1:16):

"They asked Ajit Agarkar whether he is soon to become the all-format captain with the current captain (T20I) sitting right next to the selector. It tells you the mindset of how everyone, including the selectors, are thinking. You understand with this selection that Shubman is in time going to be the all-format captain and that's where they are positioning him. Great pick and it's going to be an interesting next 12 months in Shubman Gill's life."

India have been in red-hot form in T20Is since their 2024 World Cup triumph, winning 17 out of their last 20 matches.

