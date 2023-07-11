"He will realize that it is not just about pace" - Brad Hogg expects West Indies tour to be a lesson for Umran Malik 

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg reckons that the upcoming tour of West Indies will be a good opportunity for Umran Malik to bounce back following a disappointing 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign. The speedster only took five wickets in eight matches and was wicket-less across his last four appearances for SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Despite the poor season, his merits in national colors prior to the IPL were considered and he earned a place in Team India's white-ball squad for the Caribbean tour. He could be in consideration for the 2023 ODI World Cup squad as well if he makes the most of his opportunity in the coming weeks.

Brad Hogg opined that the upcoming white-ball leg is crucial for the likes of Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, and Umran Malik.

The former player said on his YouTube channel:

"Pandya is struggling with the bat a little bit, but he has got the potential, he has shown it in the past. I think this will be a very important series for Arshdeep to develop. I think with the IPL that he has just had, the coming series will be a lesson for Umran Malik. He will realize that it is not just about pace."

Umran Malik has always been deemed as a raw talent after being promoted from a net bowler to a squad member midway through the 2021 IPL season. He had a brilliant 2022 season under the tutelage of Dale Steyn, which led to a maiden call-up as well.

"I really like the way that the selectors have gone there" - Brad Hogg on Team India's T20I squad

The squad for the T20I series was announced after Ajit Agarkar took charge as the chairman of the selection committee. While some promising names like Rinku Singh and Ruturaj Gaikwad missed out, the squad holds a lot of promise and aligns with the management's view of fielding a young side at the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Brad Hogg praised the selection committee for picking a well-round squad for the T20I series.

"I really like the way that the selectors have gone there, they have gone for youth, they want to see what is coming through, they want to give them international experience, more opportunities moving forward with the T20 World Cup," he said.

Hardik Pandya leads the T20I squad, something which is expected to be the situation at the 2024 T20 World Cup as well. Team India will play an all-format series in the Caribbean, with the five-match T20I series scheduled to begin on August 3.

Will Umran Malik bounce back in style during the Caribbean tour or will his struggles continue? Let us know what you think.

