"He will set an alarm for 7:30 to have an apple" - Ravichandran Ashwin reveals Cheteshwar Pujara's unusual habit

Veteran Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has revealed that Cheteshwar Pujara is very meticulous with his daily routine, suggesting that he even sets an alarm to eat an apple.

Ashwin stated that Pujara prefers to have an apple at a particular time, which is why he sets an alarm to remind himself of it. Speaking on his YouTube channel, the spinner remarked:

"He (Pujara) will set an alarm for 7:30 to have an apple. And he will have an apple exactly at that time."

Ashwin is part of India's squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against West Indies. The first Test is scheduled to be played at Windsor Park in Roseau from Wednesday, July 12.

Pujara, on the other hand, was dropped from the team following India's 209-run loss to Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC 2023) final. He failed to impress in the summit clash, registering scores of 14 and 27.

"I have never seen anyone who is as meticulous as Cheteshwar Pujara" - Team India's fielding coach T Dilip

In the video, T Dilip, India's fielding coach, also pointed out how Cheteshwar Pujara is very particular about his practice and training.

He recalled an incident that took place in South Africa. Dilip mentioned that Pujara makes sure that he takes 20 catches, even after toiling hard in the nets, adding:

"In South Africa, Ajinkya Rahane and Pujara were having dinner at 7:30 PM. He comes back to me and says, "Sir, I should take 20 catches now.". He would bat for two hours, but still, he would finish those 20 catches and then only go. I have never seen anyone who is as meticulous as Cheteshwar Pujara."

Pujara is currently representing West Zone in the ongoing Duleep Trophy 2023. The 35-year-old notched up a fine century in the first semi-final of the tournament, scoring 133 runs in his team's second innings against Central Zone.

