"He will shock himself if he plays a better knock than this" - Harbhajan Singh lauds Glenn Maxwell's double century in AUS vs AFG 2023 World Cup clash

Harbhajan Singh lauded Glenn Maxwell for scoring a swashbuckling double century in Australia's 2023 World Cup win against Afghanistan on Tuesday, November 7.

Afghanistan set the Aussies a 292-run target at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Maxwell then smoked an unbeaten 201 off just 128 deliveries to help the five-time champions register a three-wicket win with 19 deliveries to spare and book their spot in the semifinals.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Harbhajan was asked about his thoughts on Maxwell's knock, to which he responded:

"The world will remember him for this knock. This has become the best knock of his life. He will shock himself if he plays a better knock than this. The job he has done today, it probably happens once in 100 years."

The former India spinner added that Maxwell's knock would have reminded everyone of a similar effort from Kapil Dev in the 1983 World Cup. He said:

"You spoke about Kapil paaji (Dev), that 175-run knock which we haven't seen, but we can feel that now because India were in a similar situation, and what a knock Kapil paaji would have played there."

In the 1983 World Cup, India were reduced to 17/5 in a league-stage game against Zimbabwe at Tunbridge Wells. Kapil Dev then smashed an unbeaten 175 off just 138 deliveries to take the total to 266/8 and they eventually won the crucial game by 31 runs.

"I would say this is an even better knock" - Harbhajan Singh compares Glenn Maxwell and Kapil Dev's innings

Glenn Maxwell struggled with cramps and was barely able to move his feet. [P/C: AP]

While observing that the two knocks shouldn't be compared, Harbhajan Singh reckons Glenn Maxwell potentially played the better innings. He reasoned:

"I would say this is an even better knock than that because he got injured. He couldn't run but kept hitting fours and sixes, and this knock came while chasing. That (Kapil Dev's) knock came while setting a target. There shouldn't be any comparison but I will just want to salute him."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that he hasn't seen a better knock in his cricketing career. He added:

"What he has done is extremely praiseworthy. I have played cricket for approximately 20-25 years. I have not seen anything like this in my playing days. When Glenn Maxwell's kids will have their kids, they will also talk about their grandfather's knock where he won Australia the game when they were losing."

Australia were reduced to 91/7 when Rashid Khan dismissed Mitchell Starc. Maxwell and Pat Cummins then strung together an unbroken 202-run eighth-wicket partnership to take their team over the line, with the Australian skipper's contribution being 12 runs off 68 deliveries.

Poll : Should Glenn Maxwell's double century be rated above Kapil Dev's 175-run knock? Yes No 0 votes