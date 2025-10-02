"He will surpass that record this year"- Parthiv Patel makes big statement on Team India star after Day 1 of 1st IND vs WI 2025 Test

Former Indian wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel hailed KL Rahul after the latter continued his impressive run in Tests on the opening day of the first Test against the West Indies in Ahmedabad. The hosts bowled the West Indies out for a paltry 162 in the first two sessions of Day One.Inspired by the excellent performance, Rahul helped himself to a sublime 53* off 114 deliveries at stumps on the first day. His half-century helped India finish the day at a dominant 121/2, trailing the visitors by only 41 runs.Talking about the star opener after the day's play on Jio Star, Patel said (via Mangalorean):&quot;He looks much more in control and settled now. I think that hundred against Australia A also gave him a lot of confidence, because when you head into a Test series after scoring so many runs, it makes a difference. It’s been an outstanding year for K.L. Rahul, his second-best after 2017. I think he will surpass that record this year because he is looking in very good shape.&quot;For the uninitiated, Rahul scored 633 runs, his highest in a single season in Tests, in 2017. The veteran batter is currently on 602 runs, with India set to play another three Tests after the ongoing first Test against the West Indies.&quot;Before that series, there were concerns about his form&quot; - Parthiv PatelParthiv Patel believes KL Rahul was under pressure before the recent England tour, where he shone with the bat. However, Patel praised Rahul for taking responsibility in that series and continuing the same on Day One against the West Indies.The veteran batter played a key role in India's 2-2 drawn series in England, finishing as the third leading run-scorer with 532 runs at an average of over 53 in 10 innings.KL Rahul was outstanding today; he carried on his form from the England tour. Before that series, there were concerns about his form, but I thought he took responsibility really well. It’s very important when a team is going through a transition that your senior players step up, and that’s exactly what KL Rahul did in England,&quot; said Patel (via the aforementioned source).He concluded:&quot;Today, as well, he played the situation really well. The West Indies opening bowling pair was disciplined, and KL gave them the respect they deserved. He gave himself that time to settle, and once he was set, we saw him using his feet and rotating the strike.&quot;Rahul has enjoyed an excellent 2025 season in Tests, averaging over 50 with two centuries and three half-centuries in seven matches.