"He won’t be available for the front half" - Andrew McDonald on Travis Head ahead of 2023 World Cup

Australia head coach Andrew McDonald has declared Travis Head's unavailability for the first half of the 2023 World Cup. However, the former all-rounder also asserted that Head won't need surgery for his wrist injury.

Australia's World Cup plans have been thrown into chaos after Head suffered a wrist injury during the fourth ODI against South Africa at Centurion. He walked off midway through that innings without returning to bat and missed the fifth ODI.

Speaking after the fifth ODI against the Proteas, McDonald revealed that the southpaw will take some time to recuperate to determine his availability for the showpiece event.

As quoted by Perth Now, the 42-year-old stated:

"The time frame is still a little bit loose. The good news is he doesn’t require surgery, as it stands at the moment. There will be an extended period of time out and we’ve got to weigh up whether that time falls potentially with an option to carry him through the front half of the World Cup. There’s no doubt he won’t be available for the front half."

Head performed magnificently at the top of the order against the Proteas in the ODI series, finishing with 152 runs in four matches at 50.66. The southpaw also maintained a strike rate of 153.53.

"He’s made a significant shift in his intent" - Andrew McDonald on Marnus Labuschagne

Andrew McDonald. (Image Credits: Getty)

While Australia have finalized their 2023 World Cup squad, McDonald has strongly hinted at Marnus Labuschagne's last-minute inclusion in the same after thriving in South Africa. The Victorian elaborated:

"I can’t talk on behalf of the selection panel and lock him away for the World Cup (squad of) 15 but it’s no doubt looking likely. I think he’s made a significant shift in his intent at the crease and putting the bowlers under pressure from where he was 12 months ago. There’s no doubt he’ll be front-and-centre when it comes to the 15-man squad later on down the track.”

Labuschagne made 283 runs in five matches against the Proteas and will have three more ODIs in India to prove his mettle.