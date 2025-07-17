"He would've got them home" - Michael Clarke's massive praise for Indian batter's performance in ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke has lauded India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja for his fighting effort with the bat against England in the third Test at Lord’s. The cricketer-turned-analyst added that Jadeja has delivered for India on numerous occasions, but fell short of his partners in the end, this time around.

Ad

The remarks came after Jadeja scored a fighting 61 not out off 181 deliveries, comprising one six and four boundaries. Despite his efforts, the tourists fell 22 runs short in a modest target of 193 against England to go 1-2 behind in the ongoing five-match Test series.

Tail-enders Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj lasted 54 and 30 deliveries, respectively. The duo, along with Jadeja, ensured the visitors stretched the game to the third session on Day 5.

On Thursday (July 17), Michael Clarke said on the Beyond 23 Cricket Podcast YouTube channel:

Ad

Trending

“9:25 – India can hold their head high, particularly Jadeja… Jadeja’s batting has been phenomenal, and his entire career, he’s saved India on a number of occasions. He’s won India games on a number of occasions. And 61, I think if he had somebody just hold up that other end, didn’t get out, I think he would’ve got them home.”

Ad

“7:28 – Until that last dismissal, Jadeja was doing everything he could to get India home,” he added.

Ravindra Jadeja, the incumbent World No.1-ranked Test all-rounder, has been excellent with the bat in the ongoing Test tour of England. The 36-year-old has amassed 327 runs in six innings at an average of 109, comprising four consecutive half-centuries. The left-arm spinner has also scalped three wickets in the first three games.

Ad

“Now, I don’t know how” – Michael Clarke wants India to play Kuldeep Yadav in the 4th Test against England

Michael Clarke reiterated that the Indian team management should play left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav in the upcoming fourth Test against England. The 44-year-old, however, pointed out that it would be a selection headache for the visitors as all-rounder Washington Sundar returned with figures of 4/22 in the second innings at Lord's.

Ad

Clarke said in the same interaction:

“9:30 – I’ve said openly, I still would like to see Kuldeep Yadav in that XI. Now, I don’t know how because Washington Sundar, he bowled beautifully, made handy runs.”

The Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester will host the fourth Test from July 23 onwards.

Click here to check out the ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test full scorecard.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news