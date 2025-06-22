Headingley weather forecast June 22: What are the chances of rain on Day 3 of the ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test in Leeds?

England made a commendable comeback on Day 2 of the first Test against India at Headingley in Leeds on Saturday, June 21. The visitors resumed their first innings at 359-3 and took their score to 430 as Rishabh Pant hammered a hundred. However, they crumbled from 430-3 to 471 all out as Ben Stokes and Josh Tongue claimed four wickets each.

In response, England went to stumps on Day 2 at 209-3 after 49 overs. Zak Crawley perished to Jasprit Bumrah (3-48) for four. However, Ollie Pope (100*) and Ben Duckett (62) added 122 for the second wicket to lift the hosts. Joe Root (28) looked good during his stay at the crease before perishing to Bumrah.

With the Leeds Test nicely poised after two days of play, both India and England will jostle it out to gain the ascendancy on Day 3 on Sunday.

Headingley weather forecast for Day 3 of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Rain delayed play in the second session of the England vs India 1st Test at Headingley in Leeds on Saturday. As a result, the timings of the second and third sessions of play had to be revised.

Looking at the weather forecast for Day 3 of the Headingley Test on Sunday, AccuWeather states that it will be cloudy and breezy in the morning, with the temperature in the range of 21 degree Celsius. The probability of precipitation during this phase is 25 percent. Further, the cloud cover is expected to be 82 percent and the humidity level 61 percent.

The conditions will remain cloudy and breezy in the afternoon as well, with chances of showers in spots. The temperature during this phase is likely to be 21 degree Celsius. The probability of precipitation is 57 percent, while the cloud cover is likely to be high at 96 percent. The humidity level is likely to rise to 69 percent.

Shifting focus to the evening weather conditions in Leeds for Day 3 of the England vs India Test, AccuWeather predicts that it will be partly cloudy, with a couple of showers expected. The probability of precipitation during this phase is 60 percent. The cloud cover is likely to be 64 percent and humidity level 81 percent.

