"Heart of this England team"- Former India all-rounder lauds Ben Stokes' performance on Day 5 of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

By Shankar
Published Jul 14, 2025 17:59 IST
England v India - 3rd Rothesay Test Match: Day Five - Source: Getty
Ben Stokes appeals for an lbw against KL Rahul on Day 5 at Lord's - Source: Getty

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan lauded England captain Ben Stokes for his bowling performance on Day 5 of England versus India third Test at Lord's on Monday, July 14. The 39-year-old felt that Stokes was the heart of the England team, who had given his everything in this game.

Ad

Stokes took the key wicket of KL Rahul, lbw for 39, on the opening session of Day 5 to put India on the backfoot in their pursuit of the 193-run target.

"Ben Stokes bowled an 9.2 over spell on Day 5 of a Test match — pure grit. He’s not just a 4D player, he’s the heart of this England team. Giving it everything," Pathan wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, July 14.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

With only 193 runs to defend in the fourth innings, Stokes came in to bowl first change in the final session of play on Day 4. He took the wicket of Akash Deep late on the fourth day to leave India in the doldrums at 58/4.

England two wickets away from victory at Lord's as India's batters succumb on Day 5

India began the day needing 135 runs to win. However, the England bowlers were on the money from the word go. Jofra Archer knocked over Rishabh Pant for nine runs. Ben Stokes then got KL Rahul lbw for 39.

Ad

When Washington Sundar became Archer's second wicket of the day for nought, India were reeling at 82/7. Ravindra Jadeja and Nitish Kumar Reddy showed good application in handling the testing phase of bowling. But at the stroke of lunch, the latter fell to Chris Woakes for 13, caught by Jamie Smith, that broke the 30-run stand.

While England remain clear favourites to win the match, India will hope for Jadeja to get them close and make Stokes think to take the remaining two wickets. At the time of writing, India were 112/8, still needing 81 runs to win.

About the author
Shankar

Shankar

Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.

Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.

Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.

Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications