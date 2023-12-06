"Heart & soul of both India & CSK"- Ravindra Jadeja received special wishes on his birthday as he turned 35

The cricket community and fans extended warm wishes to Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja as he turned 35 on Wednesday (December 6). He is currently on a mini-break from cricket after a couple of grueling months of non-stop action.

He was last seen on the field during the 2023 World Cup final against Australia on November 19, where India lost convincingly and suffered heartbreak.

He enjoyed a good run in the World Cup with the ball, as he picked up 16 wickets in 11 games at an average of 24.88 and played his role perfectly in the middle overs. Only Mohammed Shami (24) and Jasprit Bumrah (20) picked up more wickets than him from India.

Ravindra Jadeja also played a couple of handy cameos with the bat in the tournament and was, as usual, a banker on the field with both catching and ground fielding.

He was rested for the T20I series against Australia as part of workload management and will soon return to action during the South Africa tour in the coming week.

On the occasion of his 35th birthday, fans were quick to wish Ravindra Jadeja well on social media platforms. Here are some of the wishes:

"He gave me a few pointers at the end of the series, which was awesome"- Australian spinner Matthew Kuhnemann on Ravindra Jadeja

Upcoming Australian left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann recently revealed that Ravindra Jadeja gave him some advice about their craft after the conclusion of the BGT series in March. Kuhnemann revealed that he implemented them during the county season and enjoyed the fruits.

Speaking to Fox Cricket, the 27-year-old said:

"He gave me a few pointers at the end of the series, which was awesome. I sort of took that into the county season, and it seemed to work. Hopefully I can bring that into the Big Bash and contribute to some wins."

He added:

"When the schedule comes out, me personally, you look at the subcontinent (tours). I’d love to get back in (the Test side). It was awesome, it was like a dream come true being over there. I’ve learned heaps in the last 12 months, so hopefully that puts me in good stead for the future."

Matthew Kuhnemann made his Test debut for Australia during the BGT 2023 series in India and picked up nine wickets across three matches.