“Her father didn’t know who Rinku Singh is” - Team India star reveals how the five sixes boosted relationship with Priya Saroj

Team India batter Rinku Singh recently opened up about how his heroics during IPL 2023 played a key role in strengthening his relationship with his now-fiancée, Priya Saroj. Representing Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their match against Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad, the game went down to the wire, with the visitors needing 28 runs off the last five balls and Rinku on strike.

Ad

The southpaw then smashed Yash Dayal for five consecutive sixes to pull off a remarkable win for KKR. The 27-year-old appeared on a YouTube podcast with Raj Shamani, released on Tuesday, September 9, where he said that Priya became emotional after that moment. He also shared that at the time, Priya’s father did not know him and said:

“So she (Priya) was crying on the phone. Saachi didi (Nitish Rana’s wife) told me she was emotional. It was such a big day, five sixes were hit, people had started to know me. So I was feeling that maybe things could become easier. About marriage and all that. At that time her father didn’t know who Rinku Singh is. He didn’t know anything. He had no interest in cricket. Yes. So he didn’t have that much idea.”

Ad

Trending

Rinku Singh mentioned that the game completely changed his life, and overnight he gained immense fame. He said:

“That moment for me was life-changing. All the hard work I had done in my life, I got the reward in that match. My followers, Instagram followers started increasing, recognition came, from there everything changed. Overnight everything changed. Name, followers, everything was given by the One above that day.”

Ad

The southpaw has represented India in 33 T20Is, scoring 546 runs at an average of 42.00 with a strike rate of 161.06, including three fifties. He has also appeared in two ODIs, scoring 55 runs.

“They agreed, but not very easily” - Rinku Singh talks about gaining Priya Saroj’s family’s approval

During the same conversation, Rinku Singh spoke about how, gradually, people learned about his relationship with Priya Saroj. He also revealed that her family played a crucial role and supported them, saying:

Ad

“Slowly, slowly, everyone started to come to know that yes, we are in a relationship. First Priya’s sister found out. Didi gave a lot of support. Then her two sisters, Vijay Lakshmi and the other, found out. Her brother gave a lot of support. Nice. I didn’t think they would agree so easily.”

Ad

“Then yes, after that there were talks. Her brother-in-law, jija ji, he was the main one who explained to her father. He said, this is how it is, in cricket this much money is earned. Because a father, when he sends his daughter, he thinks ahead, like what does the boy earn, what does he not earn. Seeing that, he sends his daughter. So he was confirming how much money I earn, how much not, all that. Then he said, he is a cricketer, he earns good money. So then they agreed, but not very easily,” he added.

Rinku Singh and Priya Saroj, a Member of Parliament (MP), got engaged earlier this year on June 8 in Lucknow.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev Sharma is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news