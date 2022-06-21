"Here for the 15th anniversary of this!" - Wasim Jaffer once again hilariously roasts Michael Vaughan on Twitter

Wasim Jaffer and Michael Vaughan were great competitors on the field for their respective countries. However, they have become quite famous on Twitter for their take on the game and it is but natural that sometimes the duo are at loggerheads about the same topic.

Jaffer has always looked to be one step ahead of Vaughan when it comes to taking a cheeky dig. Their latest banter started when Wasim Jaffer tweeted a picture of himself at the Lord's Cricket Ground, captioning it:

"Sun is shining, the weather is sweet @HomeOfCricket"

Michael Vaughan initially took a dig at Wasim Jaffer

Vaughan tried to take a friendly dig at Jaffer by asking him whether he was there at the ground to mark the anniversary of when the Indian opener was dismissed by the former England captain. Incidentally, Jaffer was Vaughan's first Test wicket.

The 47-year-old tweeted:

"Is it the 20th anniversary of my first Test wicket you are here for Wasim ?"

But Jaffer, in his classic rib-tickling manner, reminded Vaughan that he was a part of the Indian team that beat his England team 1-0 in their own den in the 2007 Test series:

"Here for the 15th anniversary of this Michael #ENGvIND"

India and England have some unfinished business in the Test series that began last year. The fifth Test at Old Trafford was suspended due to an outbreak of COVID-19 cases in the Indian camp.

The two teams will now play the rescheduled final Test of the series at Edgbaston, starting July 1. With both teams having new Test captains in Rohit Sharma and Ben Stokes, it promises to be a cracking game. One can also expect more such banter from Jaffer and Vaughan during this Test.

