"Here you have to earn the wicket" - Yuzvendra Chahal on the ODI format after being named in the squad for South Africa series

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's exile from the national team finally ended after he was named in the squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa. He gradually lost his place in the squad over the course of the last 12 months, resulting in him not playing a single game at the 2022 T20 World Cup and not being named in the squad for the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Chahal's last ODI appearance came during the home series against New Zealand in January 2023. Overall, he has only played two ODIs in 2023 so far, and when it comes to T20Is, he was part of the 3-2 series loss against West Indies away from home.

Chahal was recently snubbed from the Indian squad for the five-match T20I series against Australia. However, he has been in excellent touch for Haryana in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The wily spinner took six wickets in the opening contest against Uttrakhand and has since claimed four wickets in as many matches.

Chahal spoke about his comeback after he was named in the squad for the ODI series against the Proteas.

“In T20s, as a bowler, you know that the batter will go after you after two dots, but here you have to earn the wicket. I think [in] 50 overs, you enjoy more," he told Sportstar.

He also spoke about two balls being used in ODI cricket, which several believe has reduced the threat from spinners as well as the art of reverse swing.

“The [second] new ball has been in play for more than 10 years now. It is an advantage for the batters with two new balls, but I enjoy that challenge. Ultimately, it is a rule and we need to prepare according to that," Chahal said in this regard.

Chahal was instrumental in Haryana's recent 53-run win over Delhi in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He bowled a tight spell of 1-37 as his team defended 294 with relative ease.

“I think the leg-spinners across the game are bowling well" - Yuzvendra Chahal

Leg-spinners are one of the most prized commodities, especially in white-ball cricket. Their variations, coupled with their innate wicket-taking ability, make them a certain inclusion in the playing XI.

Opining that leggies across the game are in good shape, Chahal said:

“I think the leg-spinners across the game are bowling well. The variations have increased now. So, the batters also have to anticipate more if the next one will be a googly or a flipper.”

India's ODI series against South Africa is scheduled to begin on December 17.