Why won't the Pakistan-New Zealand series be a part of the ODI Super League?

The upcoming three-match one-day international series between Pakistan and New Zealand will not be a part of the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup ODI Super League.

The decision was announced by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) via a press release after both boards agreed on a change in the status of the ODI games for the forthcoming series.

New Zealand arrived in Pakistan on Saturday afternoon (September 11) to participate in three ODIs and five T20Is against the Babar Azam-led unit.

The ODIs were supposed to be a part of the Super League. But with the PCB unable to find an ICC-approved provider for the Decision Review System (DRS), New Zealand were not prepared to play a high-stakes series without the use of the technology.

Meanwhile, the PCB, in its press release, has said that with New Zealand scheduled to return to Pakistan for a full tour of two Tests and three ODIs in 2022, the two boards have agreed that those 50-over games will count towards the Super League.

"As New Zealand will return to Pakistan in the 2022-23 season to play two Tests and three ODIs, the two boards have agreed that these 50-over matches will now count towards the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 qualification," PCB said in a release.

The current tour will kick off with the ODI series in Rawalpindi on September 17.

The 50-over games will be followed by a five-match T20I rubber which will serve as preparation for both sides before the upcoming T20 World Cup.

The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will play host to the T20I matches, which will take place between September 25 and October 03. As far as the ODI Super League is concerned, Pakistan are in sixth spot with 40 points, while New Zealand have 30 points after three games.

The top eight sides, including hosts India, will directly qualify for the 2023 World Cup.

