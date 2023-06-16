"Here is the Wisden Test Cricketer for you" - Twitter roasts Ben Stokes for flop show on Day 1 of Ashes 2023

England skipper Ben Stokes was dismissed for just a single run in his first Ashes Test as captain, playing an atrocious shot off the bowling of Josh Hazlewood on Day 1 of the Ashes at Edgbaston.

The southpaw chased a harmless wide delivery of the fourth ball of the 39th delivery, only to nick it to the wicket-keeper Alex Carey to leave England precariously placed at 176-5.

To make matters worse, Stokes also used a DRS review to no avail, evidenced by a clear spike on ultra edge, sending the England captain on his way back to the pavilion.

Arguably one of the most dangerous all-rounders in the game, Stokes has endured poor numbers this year in the Test format. The 32-year-old has scored only 111 runs in five innings at an average of 22.20, with a highest score of only 33.

Having announced his retirement from ODI cricket in July of 2022, Stokes' captaincy has been instrumental in transforming England's fortunes in Test Cricket, leading them to 11 wins in 13 Tests.

His partnership with head coach Brendon McCullum has led to the side changing their style of play to more aggressive and free-stroking, leading to a few ungainly dismissals like that of Stokes' on Day 1.

Despite that, fans on Twitter were unhappy with the English skipper throwing his wicket away at the most inopportune time and wasting a review in the process.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Ben Stokes wins toss and elects to bat first in the first Test of Ashes 2023

England skipper Ben Stokes won the toss and had no hesitation in batting first on a flat pitch at Edgbaston. The team had announced their playing XI a day ahead of the game, with Moen Ali making his Test comeback as the specialist spinner and James Anderson, Stuart Broad, and Ollie Robinson forming the pace attack.

Speaking at the toss, Stokes said:

"We'll bat first. Looks a great cricket wicket. Good toss to win. Very proud to be here with all the hype around, very special moment for me and the team. It has been tough at times with the energy, but that has been something we are good at in the past.

"Happy to have Mo back, unfortunate injury to Leachy. I've seen Mo produce some great performances in the past, we know what he can bring to the team."

England did not get off to the greatest of starts, losing opener Ben Duckett in the fourth over of the day for just 12 runs. However, his opening partner Zak Crawley scored a well-compiled half-century before he was dismissed for 61 off 73 deliveries.

Ollie Pope and Harry Brook got their eye in before falling in the 30s, leaving England at 175-4 before Stokes' quick dismissal further dented the side's progress.

However, an excellent unbeaten partnership of 64 between senior pros Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow has England reasonably placed at 240-5 at Tea on Day 1.

