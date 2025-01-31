"High time bcci rethinks about his role" - Fans slam Suryakumar Yadav after his four-ball duck in IND vs ENG 2025 4th T20I

Team India skipper Suryakumar Yadav saw his form go from bad to worse in the fourth T20I against England in Pune on January 31. The 34-year-old was dismissed for a four-ball duck after tamely flicking a leg stump delivery straight to the short mid-on fielder.

Suryakumar has endured a series to forget, scoring only 26 runs in four innings at an average of 6.50 with two ducks. The swashbuckling batter has now gone seven innings with even a score of 25 in T20Is, averaging a dismal 7.40 in that stretch.

The right-hander has scored only a lone half-century in his last 12 T20I innings, bringing his overall average down to under 39. The Indian captain was the third wicket to go down in an eventful second over from the incoming Saqib Mahmood.

Fans on Twitter were outraged by Suryakumar Yadav's poor T20I form and reacted as follows:

Fans continued slamming Surya for his horrific run in recent T20Is with one saying:

"India Captain Suryakumar Yadav in this series: 0, 14, 12, 0.bhaai getting exposed these days on Indian soil....so sadd."

"Suryakumar's game is full of risk, and he forgets that he is the captain and has to play like one when the team requires him to do so. It is high time bcci rethinks about his role," tweeted a fan.

"It's not about the form, but Suryakumar has way too casual attitude, and not just him, so many others take it for granted playing for India," a fan said.

"He is couple of shots away from returning to form" - Ryan ten Doeschate on Suryakumar Yadav

Team India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate backed the out-of-form Suryakumar Yadav to rediscover his touch ahead of the ongoing fourth T20I against England.

Suryakumar took over as India's permanent captain after the 2024 T20 World Cup in which the side triumphed without losing a single game.

At the press conference on the eve of the Pune T20I, Ten Doeschate said [via Crictoday]:

"Suryakumar Yadav has set high standards for himself. You can’t be consistent with the bat all the time in T20 cricket. Gautam Gambhir is keen to back these guys. SKY is one of the best in the world and we are not concerned about him. He is couple of shots away from returning to form."

He added:

"We have told the batters to score runs quickly. We allow a bit of inconsistency and a bit of lean patch in this format of the game. It is important to note that how guys are batting in the practice sessions."

Meanwhile, the Men in Blue are in the rebuilding phase after the flurry of early wickets, with the score of 72/4 at the halfway stage. They lead the best-of-five T20I series 2-1.

