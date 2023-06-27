 5 highest totals by Netherlands in ODI history

The Netherlands stunned the two-time World Cup champions West Indies in the group stage of the World Cup 2023 Qualifiers on June 26. The Dutch side defeated Shai Hope and his men in a cliffhanger Super Over after a high-scoring contested game resulted in a tie.

Scott Edwards’ side has pocketed two crucial points from here as they advance to the Super Six stage, where they will face Sri Lanka, Scotland and Oman. The Men in Maroon will look to pull their socks up after facing defeats against Zimbabwe and the Netherlands.

The Men in Orange look serious contenders for the World Cup qualification following their mind-boggling performance in their final group game. In this article, we will look at the five highest totals recorded by the Netherlands in ODIs.

#5 306/10 vs Ireland (March 18, 2011, Kolkata)

Netherlands were slotted in Group B of the 2011 World Cup jointly held in India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. During their fixture against Ireland at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, the Dutchmen posted a huge score of 306 in the first innings after they were put in to bat first.

All-rounder Ryan ten Doeschate scored his second century (106 off 108 balls) of the tournament to propel his side’s score past 300. The skipper, Peter Borren added 84 runs off 82 balls to complement his teammate’s impressive knock.

However, Ireland opener Paul Stirling canceled Ryan ten Doeschate’s ton. Stirling scored 101 and was involved in a key 177-run opening stand with William Porterfield (68). The wicketkeeper Niall O’Brien remained unbeaten on 57 as Ireland chased the big score in 47.4 overs.

#4 314/4 vs Namibia (March 3, 2003, Bloemfontein)

Netherlands were part of Group A with six more teams in the group stage of the 2003 World Cup in South Africa. The European nation could manage a lone win in the marquee event against Namibia.

Netherlands captain Luuk van Troost won the toss and opted to bat first against the African side in Bloemfontein. Centuries from Klaas-Jan van Noortwijk (134*) and Feiko Kloppenburg (121) powered the Dutch team to 314/4.

Namibia were eventually bowled out for 250 with Kloppenburg (4/42) and Adeel Raja (4/42) starred with the ball. Kloppenburg was awarded the Player of the Match for his all-round brilliance in Netherlands’ 64-run triumph.

#3 315/6 vs Zimbabwe (June 20, 2023, Harare)

This score was registered in the 2023 World Cup Qualifiers itself against the hosts, Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club. After being asked to bat, the Dutch openers Vikramjith Singh (88) and Max O’Dowd (59) got off to a brilliant start with 120 runs for their opening wicket.

Captain Scott Edwards flourished in the middle overs with his 72-ball 83-run knock, as the Netherlands posted a stiff target of 316 for the hosts. Zimbabwe’s season campaigner Sikandar Raza slammed the fastest ODI century (102* off 54 balls) for his country to take his team past the finish line with 55 balls to spare in the game.

#2 315/8 vs Bermuda (August 18, 2007, Rotterdam)

Bermuda visited the Netherlands to play two ODI matches in 2007, however, they suffered defeats in both matches. Netherlands crushed Bermuda by 172 runs in the first ODI match in Rotterdam.

Half-centuries from openers Tom de Grooth (97) and Alexei Kervezee (62), followed by a late flourish by Mudassar Bukhari (61 runs in 41 balls) set up Bermuda to chase a formidable target of 316.

The visitors were eventually bowled out for 143 in 38 overs as Jeroen Smits’ side went up 1-0 in the series. Pieter Seelaar and Ryan ten Doeschate scalped three wickets apiece for the team.

#1 374/9 vs West Indies (June 26, 2023, Harare)

West Indies rode on the back of wicketkeeper Nicholas Pooran’s unbeaten 104 along with substantial contributions from Brandon King (76), Johnson Charles (54), and Shai Hope (47) to post a monumental score of 374.

The Dutch side almost came closer to chasing the humungous target of 375. However, the European side had lost the plot at one stage when they were reduced to 170/4 at the start of the 30th over. They needed 205 runs to win from 125 balls. Just then, captain Scott Edwards joined forces with Teja Nidamanuru at the crease.

The duo stitched 143 runs together off 90 balls for the fifth wicket in order to bridge the gap to chase the mammoth score. But both the set batters departed in the space of two overs as West Indies clawed their way back into the game with three wickets for just 14 runs. As a result, Netherlands required 30 runs from the last two overs.

Logan van Beek hammered Roston Chase for two boundaries and a six before Aryan Dutt struck a boundary in the final ball of the penultimate over to bring down the equation to nine runs in the last six balls.

Alzarri Joseph got the better of the pair, including the big wicket of van Beek when the Dutch needed 1 run of the final ball. The Netherlands finished at 374/9 to level the score and push the game to the Super Over.

