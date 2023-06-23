"Highly doubt that ICC will heed to this request" - Ravichandran Ashwin on Pakistan's demand of swapping World Cup 2023 venues 

Recent reports suggest that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has requested the International Cricket Council (ICC) to swap their venues for the ICC World Cup 2023 fixtures against Afghanistan and Australia.

Pakistan are scheduled to face Australia in Bangalore on October 20, while their match against Afghanistan is set to take place in Chennai on October 23. However, the board wants the venues of both matches to be swapped.

Reacting to these reports, veteran Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin stated that the ICC is unlikely to make such changes. He suggested that matches could have been shifted had there been a security issue.

Speaking to his YouTube channel, Ashwin remarked:

"Pakistan, in their request letter itself, have mentioned that conditions will favor Afghanistan in Chennai. So, by changing venues, it plays into an advantage for Pakistan. So, I highly doubt that ICC will heed to this request. Maybe if Pakistan have given some valid security reasons, then it might be shifted.

"Another important thing. Pakistan’s interesting request to switch venues. The fixture now is, Pakistan playing Australia in Bangalore and Afghanistan in Chennai. They want the venues interchanged. Only for security reasons, ICC will consider these requests. In the 2016 T20 WC, India vs Pakistan was slated to happen in Dharamsala but for security reasons, it got shifted to Kolkata."

It is worth mentioning that a source close to BCCI told PTI that Pakistan will need a strong reason if they want to interchange their venues.

"The most sought-after game is slated to happen in Ahmedabad" - Ravichandran Ashwin on IND vs PAK clash in World Cup 2023

Ravichandran Ashwin further shed light on the fixtures of the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023. He noted that the India vs Pakistan encounter will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The 36-year-old also added that India's group-stage fixture against Australia will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Ashwin stated:

"Let’s look at the ICC 2023 WC slated for Oct-Nov. India vs Pakistan the most sought-after game is slated to happen in Ahmedabad. India vs Australia in Chennai."

The fixtures aren't officially published as of now. The ICC is expected to unveil the schedule for the ODI World Cup 2023 on June 27, which is 100 days before the showpiece event.

