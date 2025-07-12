"Somebody's wife is calling" - Hilarious moment at Jasprit Bumrah's press conference after Day 2 of 3rd ENG vs IND 2025 Test [Watch]

There was an extremely funny moment at the press conference addressed by Jasprit Bumrah after Day 2 of the third Test between India and England at Lord's on Friday, June 11. A mobile phone belonging to one of journalists started ringing. Bumrah did not pick up the call, but commented that 'somebody's wife is calling'.

The lead pacer, who missed the previous Test due to workload management, made a strong comeback at Lord's, picking up yet another five-fer in the first innings. He registered figures of 5-74 from 27 overs as India bowled out England for 387. The hosts fought hard to reduce India to 145-3 by stumps on Day 2.

While answering a query at a press conference following the second day's play, Bumrah shared a light-hearted moment with the journalists. After the mobile phone of a reporter started ringing, he quipped:

"Somebody's wife is calling, so I will not pick it up. I just left it that way."

The Indian fast bowler's witty comment left the mediapersons in splits.

On a serious note, Bumrah was asked if he had made any technical changes to his bowling for the Lord's encounter. Responding in the negative, he admitted that the pitch was slightly on the slower side. Sharing his thoughts on his bowling and the surface for the third Test, he said:

"There were not many technical changes that I made. The wicket was a little on the slower side. But we always knew that when the wicket is softer, with the heat going in, the wicket will get faster and the wicket did quicken up a little bit. Nothing massively that I changed."

Bumrah dismissed England captain Ben Stokes (44), Joe Root (104) and Chris Woakes (0) in the first session on Day 2. He then returned to knock over Jofra Archer (4) and complete a well-deserved five-fer.

"Sometimes you have to take your time" - Jasprit Bumrah backs bowlers over slow over rates

Players from both India and England have come in for criticism over slow over rates in the ongoing Lord's Test. Only 75 overs were bowled on Day 2 despite the extra half an hour being utilized. The full quota of overs was not completed on Day 1 of the Test match as well. While fans slammed the teams on social media, Bumrah defended the bowlers and explained:

"Don't how I can help with that, but it's hot out there. It's tough for the bowler and sometimes you have to take your time because you don't want your quality to be compromised. You don't want to be too rushed as well."

The 31-year-old expressed confidence that the new rules in place will eventually make Test cricket faster. He elaborated:

"There are new rules as well that you have to start your over before 60 seconds. That eventually will help, but sometimes the weather has to be taken into account. We are human beings as well. We also get tired. We take time to move around. When the weather is a little friendly, you will be able to get more overs."

Team India faced 43 overs in their first innings on Day 2 at Lord's. At stumps on KL Rahul was batting on 53 and Rishabh Pant on 19.

