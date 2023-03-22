Create

"His absence from BGT is still a mystery" - Fans react to Ashton Agar's inspired spell in 3rd IND vs AUS ODI

By Aditya Suketu Desai
Modified Mar 22, 2023 21:54 IST
Ashton Agar impressed many with his bowling exploits in 3rd ODI. (Pics: Getty/Twitter)
Australia's left-arm spinner Ashton Agar had to wait till the last game of the ongoing tour of India to finally get a chance to prove his worth on the field.

From being sent home during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to play the Sheffield Shield and Marsh Cup, to not featuring in the first two matches of the ODI series, it's been a topsy-turvy journey for Agar in the last couple of months.

He made the most of the opportunity in the third ODI of the series on Wednesday in Chennai, chipping in with a tidy spell. He nearly dismissed KL Rahul with a peach of a delivery in his very first ball, making it clear that negating him wasn't going to be easy for the Men in Blue.

Virat Kohli was the Ashton Agar's first victim in the contest. He took another wicket on the very next ball, handing Suryakumar Yadav his third golden duck of the series.

A number of fans took to social media, lauding Agar for his inspired spell in the crucial series decider. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

@RSampat03508573 @Cricketracker RightAlso don't u think Aussies made a mistake of sending Ashton Agar back home during test series ?His height would have made a big difference on those spinning pitches, I think
Ashton Agar 2/41 (10) He certainly deserved more than 2 wickets. Bowled some incredible deliveries. Every now and then this man impresses with his skills sets 🔥 One of the most underrated and unlucky cricketers around #AshtonAgar#INDvAUS #Chennai
Ashton Agar you have rocked my world 😍😍😍 twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns…
Ashton Agar breathing fire🔥🔥🔥His absence from BGT 2023 is still a mystery.
First ball for Ashton Agar on this tour, comes in the second innings of the last ODI... and seeing the turn and bounce, you have to wonder why he was sent back mid-way through the test series. @sanjaymanjrekar @bhogleharsha @cricketaakash @muffadal_vohra
Imagine Ashton Agar playing in the BGT. Australia clearly missing an opportunity with him not featuring on tour before. #INDvAUS
Ashton Agar bowling a terrific spell here. Chepauk as expected offering solid turn for the spinners. #INDVAUS @BCCI @CricketAus
Yahi Ashton Agar to Aus test series me nahi khilaye thee!! Why??
Great to see Ashton Agar get a wicket! #INDvAUS
ASHTON AGAR DAMNNNNN
Whose idea was it to not play Ashton Agar in #BGT2023? #INDvAUS #INDvsAUS
Ashton Agar, you beauty. I have always rated you higher in the Aussie camp🔥 Aussiess whyyy don't you pick him in red ball format?? @CricketAus @cricketcomau
And this version of Ashton Agar didn't play the Test series
Ashton Agar has bowled beautifully today.

Ashton Agar sent Kohli back and Suryakumar off successive deliveries, shifting the momentum in Australia's favour. Kohli was threatening to take the game away from the visitors, but his promising knock came to a premature end after he was dismissed on 54 in the 36th over of India's run chase.

Ashton Agar contributed with the bat as well in 3rd IND vs AUS ODI

Australia won the toss and decided to bat first at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. However, the side were in trouble after losing wickets at regular intervals.

The lower-order batters and tailenders accumulated some crucial runs towards the backend of their innings, taking the team's total to 269 in 50 overs. Ashton Agar scored 17 runs off 21 deliveries in the fixture.

Agar orchestrated a crucial 42-run partnership for the eighth wicket alongside Sean Abbott to steady the ship for Australia.

Indian bowlers put on a good show but Australia managed to bag a defendable total in the end 🔥🏏#crickettwitter #indvsaus #india https://t.co/YZRr9KuOIc

For India, Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav bagged three scalps each, while Axar Patel and Mohammed Siraj picked up two wicket apiece.

