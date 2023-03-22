"His absence from BGT is still a mystery" - Fans react to Ashton Agar's inspired spell in 3rd IND vs AUS ODI

Australia's left-arm spinner Ashton Agar had to wait till the last game of the ongoing tour of India to finally get a chance to prove his worth on the field.

From being sent home during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to play the Sheffield Shield and Marsh Cup, to not featuring in the first two matches of the ODI series, it's been a topsy-turvy journey for Agar in the last couple of months.

He made the most of the opportunity in the third ODI of the series on Wednesday in Chennai, chipping in with a tidy spell. He nearly dismissed KL Rahul with a peach of a delivery in his very first ball, making it clear that negating him wasn't going to be easy for the Men in Blue.

Virat Kohli was the Ashton Agar's first victim in the contest. He took another wicket on the very next ball, handing Suryakumar Yadav his third golden duck of the series.

A number of fans took to social media, lauding Agar for his inspired spell in the crucial series decider. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

amitava @amitava0112 @RSampat03508573



Also don't u think Aussies made a mistake of sending Ashton Agar back home during test series ?



His height would have made a big difference on those spinning pitches, I think @Cricketracker RightAlso don't u think Aussies made a mistake of sending Ashton Agar back home during test series ?His height would have made a big difference on those spinning pitches, I think @RSampat03508573 @Cricketracker RightAlso don't u think Aussies made a mistake of sending Ashton Agar back home during test series ?His height would have made a big difference on those spinning pitches, I think

Harry✈🌎 @Srihari_08



Every now and then this man impresses with his skills sets



One of the most underrated and unlucky cricketers around



#INDvAUS #Chennai Ashton Agar 2/41 (10) He certainly deserved more than 2 wickets. Bowled some incredible deliveries.Every now and then this man impresses with his skills setsOne of the most underrated and unlucky cricketers around #AshtonAgar Ashton Agar 2/41 (10) He certainly deserved more than 2 wickets. Bowled some incredible deliveries. Every now and then this man impresses with his skills sets 🔥 One of the most underrated and unlucky cricketers around #AshtonAgar#INDvAUS #Chennai

Camlin @CAMLlN twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns… Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Feel for SKY, nothing going right in ODI. Feel for SKY, nothing going right in ODI. https://t.co/QZ37ZSYEdi Ashton Agar you have rocked my world Ashton Agar you have rocked my world 😍😍😍 twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns…

AJAY @ajay71845



His absence from BGT 2023 is still a mystery. Ashton Agar breathing fireHis absence from BGT 2023 is still a mystery. Ashton Agar breathing fire🔥🔥🔥His absence from BGT 2023 is still a mystery.

Puspak Chamariya @PuspakChamariya



@sanjaymanjrekar @bhogleharsha @cricketaakash @muffadal_vohra First ball for Ashton Agar on this tour, comes in the second innings of the last ODI... and seeing the turn and bounce, you have to wonder why he was sent back mid-way through the test series. First ball for Ashton Agar on this tour, comes in the second innings of the last ODI... and seeing the turn and bounce, you have to wonder why he was sent back mid-way through the test series. @sanjaymanjrekar @bhogleharsha @cricketaakash @muffadal_vohra

Vishal Agnihotri @Dilliwasi Imagine Ashton Agar playing in the BGT. Australia clearly missing an opportunity with him not featuring on tour before. #INDvAUS Imagine Ashton Agar playing in the BGT. Australia clearly missing an opportunity with him not featuring on tour before. #INDvAUS

Sandeep @sandeep_Vishu Yahi Ashton Agar to Aus test series me nahi khilaye thee!! Why?? Yahi Ashton Agar to Aus test series me nahi khilaye thee!! Why??

Kevin @kaddude Great to see Ashton Agar get a wicket! #INDvAUS Great to see Ashton Agar get a wicket! #INDvAUS

Hussnain Magsi @magsificent ASHTON AGAR DAMNNNNN ASHTON AGAR DAMNNNNN

Nitish Shah @Nitishshah25 Aussiess whyyy don't you pick him in red ball format?? @cricketcomau Ashton Agar, you beauty. I have always rated you higher in the Aussie campAussiess whyyy don't you pick him in red ball format?? @CricketAus Ashton Agar, you beauty. I have always rated you higher in the Aussie camp🔥 Aussiess whyyy don't you pick him in red ball format?? @CricketAus @cricketcomau

Anuj Nitin Prabhu @APTalksCricket And this version of Ashton Agar didn't play the Test series And this version of Ashton Agar didn't play the Test series

Srinivas R @srini_r_twit Ashton Agar has bowled beautifully today. Ashton Agar has bowled beautifully today.

Ashton Agar sent Kohli back and Suryakumar off successive deliveries, shifting the momentum in Australia's favour. Kohli was threatening to take the game away from the visitors, but his promising knock came to a premature end after he was dismissed on 54 in the 36th over of India's run chase.

Ashton Agar contributed with the bat as well in 3rd IND vs AUS ODI

Australia won the toss and decided to bat first at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. However, the side were in trouble after losing wickets at regular intervals.

The lower-order batters and tailenders accumulated some crucial runs towards the backend of their innings, taking the team's total to 269 in 50 overs. Ashton Agar scored 17 runs off 21 deliveries in the fixture.

Agar orchestrated a crucial 42-run partnership for the eighth wicket alongside Sean Abbott to steady the ship for Australia.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda 🏏



#crickettwitter #indvsaus #india Indian bowlers put on a good show but Australia managed to bag a defendable total in the end Indian bowlers put on a good show but Australia managed to bag a defendable total in the end 🔥🏏#crickettwitter #indvsaus #india https://t.co/YZRr9KuOIc

For India, Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav bagged three scalps each, while Axar Patel and Mohammed Siraj picked up two wicket apiece.

Poll : 0 votes