"His absence from BGT is still a mystery" - Fans react to Ashton Agar's inspired spell in 3rd IND vs AUS ODI

Australia's left-arm spinner Ashton Agar had to wait till the last game of the ongoing tour of India to finally get a chance to prove his worth on the field.
From being sent home during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to play the Sheffield Shield and Marsh Cup, to not featuring in the first two matches of the ODI series, it's been a topsy-turvy journey for Agar in the last couple of months.
He made the most of the opportunity in the third ODI of the series on Wednesday in Chennai, chipping in with a tidy spell. He nearly dismissed KL Rahul with a peach of a delivery in his very first ball, making it clear that negating him wasn't going to be easy for the Men in Blue.
Virat Kohli was the Ashton Agar's first victim in the contest. He took another wicket on the very next ball, handing Suryakumar Yadav his third golden duck of the series.
A number of fans took to social media, lauding Agar for his inspired spell in the crucial series decider.
Ashton Agar sent Kohli back and Suryakumar off successive deliveries, shifting the momentum in Australia's favour. Kohli was threatening to take the game away from the visitors, but his promising knock came to a premature end after he was dismissed on 54 in the 36th over of India's run chase.
Ashton Agar contributed with the bat as well in 3rd IND vs AUS ODI
Australia won the toss and decided to bat first at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. However, the side were in trouble after losing wickets at regular intervals.
The lower-order batters and tailenders accumulated some crucial runs towards the backend of their innings, taking the team's total to 269 in 50 overs. Ashton Agar scored 17 runs off 21 deliveries in the fixture.
Agar orchestrated a crucial 42-run partnership for the eighth wicket alongside Sean Abbott to steady the ship for Australia.
For India, Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav bagged three scalps each, while Axar Patel and Mohammed Siraj picked up two wicket apiece.
