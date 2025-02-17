"His absence gives Bangladesh a chance” - Former cricketer’s huge statement on Indian star ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy

Former Bangladesh opener Imrul Kayes pointed out that Jasprit Bumrah's absence would give the Tigers a massive opening against India in their 2025 Champions Trophy clash on February 20 in Dubai. Kayes, however, warned that Mohammad Shami could prove to be a significant weapon for Team India.

The back injury Bumrah sustained during the five-Test series against Australia has ruled him out of the eight-team event. According to media reports, the 31-year-old's condition seemed alright but chief selector Ajit Agarkar didn't want to risk him due to plenty of upcoming important tournaments.

Speaking to PTI, here's what the 38-year-old stated:

"India is a strong side with a great bowling attack and batting lineup. But Bumrah is not in the squad. We all know what he has done in the last two years for Indian cricket. His absence gives Bangladesh a chance to capitalize. Shami’s inclusion is big. He may be struggling a bit with fitness right now, but if he finds his rhythm, he will be a big threat for Bangladesh."

Jasprit Bumrah was part of Team India's previous Champions Trophy edition but yielded poor returns, taking only four wickets in five matches at 52.50. The right-arm speedster was especially expensive in the final against Pakistan, finishing with figures of 9-0-68-0.

"At the moment, Bangladesh is struggling" - Imrul Kayes

Imrul Kayes. (Image Credits: Getty)

Kayes feels Shakib Al Hasan's absence will hurt Bangladesh, given the former captain is an asset across facets. He elaborated:

"I definitely miss Shakib because he is a very good player. His impact on any match is immense. At the moment, Bangladesh is struggling. They are struggling because if Shakib is not playing, they might play an additional spinner. That’s the main problem. Litton’s form was a big concern for the team. But in the last few BPL matches, he did score some runs. However, Soumya Sarkar and Tanzid Tamim have performed better, and I think the team is in good shape in that department."

The left-hander expects Mehidy Hasan Miraz to make a big step up in the tournament.

"If you see Mehidy Hasan, when he came to the national team, he was new, but his courage is amazing. His character shows he is a champion player. He doesn’t care about anybody; he always believes, ‘I will do it;. Mehidy can bat anywhere. In the 2018 Asia Cup final, he opened the batting against India. Shakib can also bat anywhere. So, if you compare, Mehidy will probably fill the gap."

Bangladesh had lost to India in the semi-finals of the 2017 Champions Trophy.

