"His absence is a huge setback for India" - Saba Karim on Rohit Sharma's injury

Former India wicket-keeper batter Saba Karim has asserted the importance of Rohit Sharma to the batting unit and rued his absence. The newly appointed Test vice-captain of the Indian team will miss the Test series against South Africa after suffering an injury during a nets session.

BCCI @BCCI



Rohit sustained a left hamstring injury during his training session here in Mumbai yesterday. He has been ruled out of the upcoming 3-match Test series against South Africa.



#SAvIND | @PKpanchal9 NEWS - Priyank Panchal replaces injured Rohit Sharma in India's Test squad.Rohit sustained a left hamstring injury during his training session here in Mumbai yesterday. He has been ruled out of the upcoming 3-match Test series against South Africa. NEWS - Priyank Panchal replaces injured Rohit Sharma in India's Test squad.Rohit sustained a left hamstring injury during his training session here in Mumbai yesterday. He has been ruled out of the upcoming 3-match Test series against South Africa.#SAvIND | @PKpanchal9 https://t.co/b8VgoN52LW

Sharma has been replaced by India A skipper Priyank Panchal for the series. KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal are expected to open the innings as the two sole experienced openers left in the squad.

Karim noted Sharma's contributions on overseas tours in the recent past and feels he was required to negotiate the Proteas pace attack. While speaking on the Khelneeti podcast on YouTube, Karim said:

"Rohit Sharma's absence is a huge setback for India. He has brought back stability to the top-order. The way he has adapted his game to Test cricket has been brilliant. Especially the way he batted in English conditions, spent so much time on the crease, negotiated the strong bowling attack in favourable conditions."

Karim added:

"South Africa have a strong bowling attack as well, against such an attack, it is important that you have your important batsmen fit and in form. So, his absence is a huge blow. Now, KL Rahul will open with Mayank Agarwal. Agarwal had a good series at home, but in overseas conditions he has to bat in testing conditions."

Sharma has cemented his spot as the team's opener following an excellent start in the new position. He strengthened his case with exemplary performances during India's overseas tours of Australia and England in the last 12 months.

"Rohit Sharma is injured, so he will not play the series" - Saba Karim

The lack of clarity surrounding Rohit Sharma's injury has sent the cricketing world into a state of confusion. Saba Karim, however, maintained that only the official release by the board needs to be considered at the end of the day. The former selector stated:

"Rohit Sharma is injured, so he will not play the series. It is as simple as that, there is no need to look beyond that. Injuries before tours have happened before and will continue to happen."

Karim also spoke about India's decision to have different captains for limited-overs and Test cricket, saying:

"Rohit Sharma has already played under the captaincy of Kohli. The team has done well also. It's good now that the captaincy of the red ball and white ball cricket is split."

BCCI @BCCI

Working with Rahul Dravid 👌

's legacy as India's white-ball captain 👏



's new white-ball captain



Watch the full interview 🎥 🔽

bit.ly/3dJEWKt Goals & excitement 👍Working with Rahul Dravid 👌 @imVkohli 's legacy as India's white-ball captain 👏 #TeamIndia 's new white-ball captain @ImRo45 discusses it all in this special feature for BCCI.TV 👍 👍Watch the full interview 🎥 🔽 Goals & excitement 👍Working with Rahul Dravid 👌@imVkohli's legacy as India's white-ball captain 👏#TeamIndia's new white-ball captain @ImRo45 discusses it all in this special feature for BCCI.TV 👍 👍Watch the full interview 🎥 🔽bit.ly/3dJEWKt https://t.co/kFlqZxWh5t

Also Read Article Continues below

Sharma is expected to be fit by the end of the 2nd Test. As a result, he can enter the bio-bubble and be eligible in time to lead the side in his first assignment as India's full-time white-ball captain. India and South Africa will compete in a three-match ODI series following the culmination of the Test series.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra